atmos Welcomes a New Women's Concept to Philadelphia

The world-renowned sneaker and streetwear boutique adds a sophisticated shopping experience for women via hard-to-find products and local activations

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global streetwear and sneaker boutique atmos is pleased to announce the opening of its new atmos Women's concept and the launch of its private label atmos Pink for the first time in the United States. Taking over the Second Floor of the atmos Philadelphia location, atmos Women's is a 1,400 square foot dedicated space, adding to the retailer's growing women's presence in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and South Korea. This new location will feature atmos' private label products and a curated collection of brands, while providing a space where the community can gather and interact.

The new atmos Women's location in Philadelphia will address the underserved market of women's streetwear, where consumers are more than ready to embrace a new retail concept. The full retail floor is dedicated to offering the latest styles for women, while expanding the footprint and product offering of emerging designers and heritage brands. atmos Women's will provide a connection with the sneaker-conscious female consumer that is unparalleled to the current market offerings.

atmos' private label, atmos Pink, will also debut in this Philadelphia location for the first time in the United States. The collection offers classic pieces with a Tokyo twist. Designed by the atmos Women's team in Japan, the pieces offer trend-forward comfort with the versatility to be dressed up or down.

"We believe in giving our female sneaker customers an experience unlike any sneaker boutique in the world. Our nine atmos Women's locations (branded as atmos Pink throughout Japan and Southeast Asia) are shining examples of how we put her first," states Mel Peralta, VP of Brand Concepts of atmos Global. "The beautiful Walnut Street boutique allows us to expand our elevated, tailor-made footwear shopping experience and focuses on the community of women who get dressed from the feet up."

"We're excited to bring the energy and community of atmos Women's Japan to the US! Our goal is to create a hub for women in Philadelphia through authentic partnerships that cater to the modern woman," states Marissa Le, Director of Marketing & Digital of atmos USA. "We're tapping an array of local female artists and entrepreneurs to offer a diverse range of services and experiences in our new boutique!"

atmos Women's will incorporate products from brands across footwear, apparel, headwear, and accessories. In addition to atmos private label, atmos Pink , other brands include, MISBHV , KNC , BAPE , Andersson Bell , CIRIACO , Hanna Jewett , Carhartt WIP , Brain Dead , Honor the Gift , Ksubi , and more.

atmos Women's is celebrating the opening with a packed calendar of free events all month from now through Sunday, November 22, 2022 at the new Second Floor location. Women-owned small businesses and creatives from Philadelphia, as well as New York and Washington, D.C, will be joining the festivities and offering services of their own. Guests will enjoy dance workout classes from Trillfit , weekend nail bar powered by Nailcon , as well as various other activities including aura photos, floral workshops, tooth gems, sound bath meditations, and more.

The new atmos Women's boutique is located at 1509 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102 and will be open from Monday-Saturday from 11AM-7PM, and Sunday 12PM-5PM. For more information or to shop online, please visit www.atmosusa.com .

It all started in Harajuku, Tokyo. Founded by Hommyo Hidefumi in 2000, atmos began as a small footprint storefront selling vintage sneakers. Since then, it has blossomed into a global streetwear and sneaker boutique known for steadily creating grails over the last two decades. While atmos has collaborated with adidas, ASICS, and PUMA - many avid collectors associate atmos with their Nike Air Max collabs. The Nike x atmos "Safari", "Animal Pack", and "Elephant" Air Max 1 are still some of the most sought after sneakers of all time. atmos currently has 49 shops globally, located across Japan, Southeast Asia and America.

