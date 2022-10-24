Timekettle AI Translator Earbuds Empower English Language Learners

OTTUMWA, Iowa, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech company Timekettle was recently invited to attend the Ottumwa Community School District Board Meeting in the U.S of Iowa to showcase its innovative AI translator earbuds, facilitating non-English speaking students to learn English and other curriculums. This award-winning product is the most powerful translator earbuds in the world and Ottumwa Schools are among many schools using it across the U.S. The joint effort by technology and educational institutions plays a significant part in providing equal access to all students.

The language barrier is a common challenge faced by English Language Learners (ELLs) and English as a Second Language (ESL) in multicultural classrooms, especially in English-speaking countries with high percentages of immigrants where school performance of students highly relies on proficiency in English. An effective way to communicate with ELLs is crucial for the Ottumwa school district, whose over 20% of its 5, 000 students speak 45 languages. The best solution available is Timekettle's translator earbuds WT2 Edge, tiny yet powerful, which can translate up to 40 languages and 93 accents in real time, enabling natural and long-lasting conversations. And it's not solely for language teaching but for math, science, etc. The goal is to flatten the learning curve in the initial stage, the quicker the students get proficient in English, the more confident they will be in achieving good grades.

Timekettle's world-first translator earbuds are embedded with the industry-leading HybridComm™ system, which subverts the shackles of conventional translation products - handheld translators and translation Apps are not user-friendly because people need to pass the device back and forth to each other - by adopting an entirely different technical design to advance products in speech processing, simultaneous interpretation, and AI translation.

Currently, there are hundreds of WT2 Edge in use in the Ottumwa school district. The Co-founder of Timekettle, Alex Qin said, "Timekettle will keep upgrading its hardware and software in Google Play to optimize the capability for Chromebook and user experiences in educational settings."

Established in 2016, Timekettle is an industry-leading translation solutions provider recognized by winning numerous international awards such as CES Innovation Award, iF Design Award, and TechCrunch. As the top-selling brand in the Translator Device industry, Timekettle now serves about 300,000 users worldwide.

