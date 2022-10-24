AudioEye and accessiBe Agree on Settlement Terms

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) and accessiBe today announced they have agreed to a global settlement of all pending legal disputes, which includes mutual covenants not to sue, and will move forward with their businesses. The parties and their customers and partners will continue to have full freedom to operate and leverage the full scope of the parties' respective technology moving forward. The parties have also agreed to a framework designed to avoid and manage disputes in the future so they can focus on their respective businesses.

(PRNewsfoto/AudioEye, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

About AudioEye

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering ADA and WCAG compliance at scale. By combining easy-to-use technology and subject matter expertise, AudioEye helps companies and content creators solve every aspect of web accessibility—from finding and resolving issues to navigating legal compliance, to ongoing monitoring and upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, Samsung, Tommy Hilfiger, and others, AudioEye delivers automated remediations and continuous monitoring for accessibility issues without making fundamental changes to website architecture, source code, or browser-based tools. Join us on our mission to eradicate barriers to digital access, visit www.audioeye.com .

Investor Contact

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

AEYE@mzgroup.us

(561) 374-0177

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.