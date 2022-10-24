ALANIS MORISSETTE, HALSEY, WEEZER, ONEREPUBLIC, GARBAGE AND TATE MCRAE HEADLINE AUDACY'S "WE CAN SURVIVE" CONCERT IN HOLLYWOOD

Ninth Annual Benefit Event Raised Over $750,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Audacy (NYSE: AUD) returned to the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for its 9th annual "We Can Survive" on October 22. The show featured performances by Alanis Morissette, Halsey, Weezer, OneRepublic, Garbage and Tate McRae. The event raised over $750,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the nation's largest suicide prevention organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death.

Alanis Morissette and Halsey embrace onstage at Audacy’s “We Can Survive” at the Hollywood Bowl on October 22, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Getty Images for Audacy) (PRNewswire)

"The Hollywood Bowl is the perfect backdrop for this yearly event and we're delighted to have hosted another unforgettable evening with these artists and fans," said Michael Martin, Senior Vice President of Programming and Music Initiatives, Audacy. "Last night was the perfect unofficial start to our jam-packed events season, and we're looking forward to creating more memories with our listeners real soon."

"We Can Survive" featured an electrifying night of performances from the iconic Hollywood Bowl, kicked off by "Opening Act" winner Danger Foley spinning her hypnotic R&B inspired beats. Tate McRae took the stage with her infectious energy setting the tone for the night opening her set with her hyper-pop single "Don't Come Back," while Garbage led by the indomitable Shirley Manson burst through the bandshell delivering an incendiary display of 90s alt-rock dominance with classics such as "Stupid Girl" and "I'm Only Happy When It Rains." OneRepublic brought their contagious, arena-ready spirit with a medley of fan favorites including "Kids," "I Lived" and "Apologize." Alt/rock hit-makers Weezer had fans on their feet as they belted out their timeless rock anthems "Beverly Hills," "Hash Pipe" and "The Sweater Song." Halsey dazzled her large and loyal fans with an epic showcase featuring pyrotechnic renditions of "Gasoline," "Lighthouse," and "Without Me," before handing the stage over to Alanis Morissette. The night of phenomenal music came to an unforgettable crescendo as Morissette began her tour de force performance with "All I Really Want." Morissette then brought Halsey on to stage to perform a rousing duet of Halsey's "Alanis' Interlude." Morissette continued an explosive litany of hits from her classic catalog showing that the edges are still sharp on that Jagged Little Pill.

This show continued Audacy's commitment to "I'm Listening," its flagship social impact program committed to hosting more conversations about mental health, coupled with its annual "I'm Listening" special, a live national broadcast that brings together artists, athletes, medical experts and others in honest conversations about mental health through authentic, open dialogue led by some of the nation's top influencers.

For a collection of photos from the evening, please click here and for videos click here .

