EXCITING AND NEW INTRODUCTIONS BETWEEN THE ORIGINAL CAST OF "THE LOVE BOAT" AND "THE REAL LOVE BOAT" HOSTS AND CREW

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Love Boat….promises something for everyone…proved true today as the cast members from the original scripted show "The Love Boat" met with the hosts of CBS's romantic adventure dating show "The Real Love Boat," Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell, and The Real Love Boat Crew.

The Original Cast of “The Love Boat” meets “The Real Love Boat” hosts and crew onboard Discovery Princess at the Port of Los Angeles. (PRNewswire)

"Rebecca and I grew up watching the original 'Love Boat' and our show is inspired by that beloved series so to meet the original cast was just a wonderful experience," said Jerry O'Connell, host of "The Real Love Boat."

Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing), is joined by fellow "Love Boat" cast members Cynthia Lauren Tewes (Julie McCoy), Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher) and Ted Lange (Isaac) were onboard as they departed for a specially-themed "Love Boat" cruise leaving from the Port of Los Angeles on a seven-day roundtrip Mexican Riviera cruise onboard Discovery Princess. The original ensemble cast will celebrate their friend and everyone's favorite cruise ship Captain Stubing with a tribute to Actor Gavin MacLeod. Together they will also share their favorite memories from the show and participate in various guest activities, including a renewal of vows for guests.

"The Real Love Boat," hosted by Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell, is set on a luxury Princess Cruises ship and they are joined by the ship's crew members – Captain Paolo Arrigo, Ezra Freeman (Bartender) and Matt Mitcham (Cruise Director) – bringing singles together to cruise the Mediterranean while looking for love. With over 40 combined years working in the industry, Arrigo, Freeman and Mitcham bring their real-world expertise to help the Singles find love in this adventure of a lifetime. Destination dates, challenges and surprise new singles are testing the couples' compatibility and chemistry. Like the beloved original scripted series set aboard a Princess cruise ship, the indispensable crew members play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead. "The Real Love Boat" airs on the CBS Television Network 9/8c and is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

