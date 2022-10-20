KEYCORP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME OF $513 MILLION, OR $.55 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Revenue up from the prior quarter and year-ago period

Continued loan growth driven by commercial and consumer businesses

Strong credit quality with net charge-offs to average loans of 15 basis points

Positive operating leverage compared to the prior quarter and year-ago period

CLEVELAND, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $513 million, or $.55 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022. This compared to $504 million, or $.54 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022 and $616 million, or $.65 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Key's results this quarter reflect the strength of our business model and disciplined risk management. Key's revenue was up 5% quarter-over-quarter, driven by loan growth across our commercial and consumer businesses, as we continue to add and deepen relationships with our clients.

We delivered positive operating leverage compared to both the prior quarter and year-ago period and remain on track to do so for the full year.

Credit quality remains strong with net charge-offs to average loans at historically low levels and nonperforming loans declining again this quarter. We remain focused on delivering sound, profitable growth by maintaining our disciplined underwriting practices.

We are committed to serving and supporting our clients through all market conditions while concurrently making progress against each of our long-term financial targets.

- Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO

Selected Financial Highlights



























Dollars in millions, except per share data







Change 3Q22 vs.



3Q22 2Q22 3Q21

2Q22 3Q21 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 513 $ 504 $ 616

1.8 % (16.7) % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per common share — assuming dilution .55 .54 .65

1.9 (15.4) Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 21.19 % 20.90 % 18.55 %

N/A N/A Return on average total assets from continuing operations 1.14 1.16 1.41

N/A N/A Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 9.1 9.2 9.6

N/A N/A Book value at period end $ 11.62 $ 13.48 $ 16.82

(13.8) (30.9) Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 2.74 % 2.61 % 2.47 %

N/A N/A

















(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) September 30, 2022 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

























Revenue

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q22 vs.

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21

2Q22 3Q21 Net interest income (TE) $ 1,203 $ 1,104 $ 1,025

9.0 % 17.4 % Noninterest income 683 688 797

(.7) (14.3) Total revenue $ 1,886 $ 1,792 $ 1,822

5.2 % 3.5 %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.2 billion for the third quarter of 2022 and the net interest margin was 2.74%. Compared to the third quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $178 million and the net interest margin increased by 27 basis points. Net interest income benefited from higher earning asset balances, a favorable balance sheet mix, and higher interest rates. Net interest income and the net interest margin were negatively impacted by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio in the third quarter of 2021 and lower loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $99 million and the net interest margin increased by 13 basis points. Net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from higher interest rates and loan growth, partly offset by higher interest-bearing deposit costs and a decline in deposit balances. Net interest income also benefited from one additional day in the quarter.

Noninterest Income

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q22 vs.

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21

2Q22 3Q21 Trust and investment services income $ 127 $ 137 $ 129

(7.3) % (1.6) % Investment banking and debt placement fees 154 149 235

3.4 (34.5) Service charges on deposit accounts 92 96 91

(4.2) 1.1 Operating lease income and other leasing gains 19 28 37

(32.1) (48.6) Corporate services income 96 96 74

— 29.7 Cards and payments income 91 85 111

7.1 (18.0) Corporate-owned life insurance income 33 35 33

(5.7) — Consumer mortgage income 14 14 33

— (57.6) Commercial mortgage servicing fees 44 45 34

(2.2) 29.4 Other income 13 3 20

333.3 (35.0) Total noninterest income $ 683 $ 688 $ 797

(.7) % (14.3) %















Compared to the third quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased by $114 million. The decrease was largely driven by investment banking and debt placement fees, down $81 million, reflecting a slowdown in capital markets activity. Cards and payments income decreased $20 million as a result of lower levels of prepaid card activity. Additionally, consumer mortgage income decreased $19 million, reflecting lower gain on sale margins. Partially offsetting the decrease were increases in corporate services income and commercial mortgage servicing fees, which increased $22 million and $10 million, respectively.

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, noninterest income decreased by $5 million. The decline was driven by trust and investment services income, which decreased $10 million, primarily reflecting the decline in the equity markets, and operating lease income, which declined $9 million. Partially offsetting the decrease were increases in cards and payments income and investment banking and debt placement fees, which increased $6 million and $5 million, respectively.

Noninterest Expense

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q22 vs.

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21

2Q22 3Q21 Personnel expense $ 655 $ 607 $ 640

7.9 % 2.3 % Nonpersonnel expense 451 471 472

(4.2) (4.4) Total noninterest expense $ 1,106 $ 1,078 $ 1,112

2.6 % (.5) %















Key's noninterest expense was $1.1 billion for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $6 million from the year-ago period. Nonpersonnel expense decreased $21 million, driven by a decline in other expense and business services and professional fees, down $10 million and $9 million, respectively. Personnel expense increased $15 million, reflecting the impact of higher contract labor related to technology initiatives and a decline in deferred salaries due to lower loan originations. This was partly offset by a decrease in incentive and stock-based compensation as a result of lower production-related incentives, and a decline in employee benefits expense.

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased $28 million, driven by personnel expense, which increased $48 million. The increase in personnel expense reflects seasonal staffing levels, an increase in incentive compensation related to the relative share price change, and a decline in deferred salaries due to lower loan originations. Partly offsetting the increase in noninterest expense was a $20 million decrease in nonpersonnel expense, related to a broad-based decline across expense categories.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

























Average Loans

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q22 vs.

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21

2Q22 3Q21 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 56,151 $ 53,858 $ 49,868

4.3 % 12.6 % Other commercial loans 22,200 21,173 19,362

4.9 14.7 Total consumer loans 36,067 34,107 30,908

5.7 16.7 Total loans $ 114,418 $ 109,138 $ 100,138

4.8 % 14.3 %















(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $162 million, $153 million, and $137 million of assets from commercial credit cards at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Average loans were $114.4 billion for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $14.3 billion compared to the third quarter of 2021. Commercial loans increased by $9.1 billion, reflecting core commercial and industrial loan growth, which mitigated the impact of a $4.0 billion decline in PPP balances, and an increase in commercial mortgage real estate loans. Consumer loans increased $5.2 billion, largely driven by Key's consumer mortgage business and Laurel Road, partly offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio in the third quarter of 2021.

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, average loans increased by $5.3 billion. Commercial loans increased $3.3 billion, reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial mortgage real estate loans. Consumer loans increased $2.0 billion, driven by Key's consumer mortgage business.

Average Deposits

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q22 vs.

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21

2Q22 3Q21 Non-time deposits $ 140,169 $ 144,012 $ 142,537

(2.7) % (1.7) % Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,347 1,487 1,975

(9.4) (31.8) Other time deposits 2,713 1,972 2,404

37.6 12.9 Total deposits $ 144,229 $ 147,471 $ 146,916

(2.2) % (1.8) %













Cost of total deposits .16 % .06 % .04 %

N/A N/A















N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $144.2 billion for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $2.7 billion compared to the year-ago quarter. The decrease reflects declines in non-operating commercial deposit balances, partially offset by an increase in retail deposits.

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, average deposits decreased by $3.2 billion, reflecting declines in retail balances and declines in non-operating commercial deposit balances relative to the prior quarter.

ASSET QUALITY

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q22 vs.

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21

2Q22 3Q21 Net loan charge-offs $ 43 $ 44 $ 29

(2.3) % 48.3 % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .15 % .16 % .11 %

N/A N/A Nonperforming loans at period end $ 390 $ 429 $ 554

(9.1) (29.6) Nonperforming assets at period end 419 463 599

(9.5) (30.1) Allowance for loan and lease losses 1,144 1,099 1,084

4.1 5.5 Allowance for credit losses 1,338 1,272 1,236

5.2 8.3 Provision for credit losses 109 45 (107)

142.2 201.9













Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 293.3 % 256.2 % 195.7 %

N/A N/A Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 343.1 296.5 223.1

N/A N/A















N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was $109 million, compared to a net benefit of $107 million in the third quarter of 2021 and provision of $45 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase from prior periods reflects the change in the economic outlook.

Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $43 million, or 0.15% of average total loans. These results compare to $29 million, or 0.11%, for the third quarter of 2021 and $44 million, or 0.16%, for the second quarter of 2022. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.3 billion, or 1.15% of total period-end loans at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.25% at September 30, 2021, and 1.13% at June 30, 2022.

At September 30, 2022, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $390 million, which represented 0.34% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.56% at September 30, 2021, and 0.38% at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2022, totaled $419 million, and represented 0.36% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.61% at September 30, 2021, and 0.41% at June 30, 2022.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at September 30, 2022.

Capital Ratios















9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 9.1 % 9.2 % 9.6 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 10.6 10.4 10.9 Total risk-based capital (a) 12.7 12.0 12.7 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 4.3 5.3 7.0 Leverage (a) 8.9 8.6 8.4









(a) September 30, 2022 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's capital position remained strong in the third quarter of 2022. As shown in the preceding table, at September 30, 2022, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.1% and 10.6%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 4.3% at September 30, 2022.

Key elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delayed for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. Effective for the first quarter 2022, Key is now in the three-year transition period. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by 12 basis points.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding























In thousands







Change 3Q22 vs.



3Q22 2Q22 3Q21

2Q22 3Q21 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 932,643 932,398 960,276

— % (2.9) % Open market repurchases, repurchases under the accelerated repurchase program, and return of shares under employee compensation plans (3) (24) (29,923)

(87.5) (100.0) Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations) 298 269 191

10.8 56.0

Shares outstanding at end of period 932,938 932,643 930,544

— % .3 %

















During the third quarter of 2022, Key declared a dividend of $.195 per common share. Additionally, the KeyCorp Board of Directors approved an extension of the remaining $790 million existing share repurchase authorization through the third quarter of 2023.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments



























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q22 vs.



3Q22 2Q22 3Q21

2Q22 3Q21 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Consumer Bank $ 891 $ 824 $ 870

8.1 % 2.4 % Commercial Bank 889 842 884

5.6 .6 Other (a) 106 126 68

(15.9) 55.9

Total $ 1,886 $ 1,792 $ 1,822

5.2 % 3.5 %















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Consumer Bank $ 142 $ 107 $ 241

32.7 % (41.1) % Commercial Bank 295 317 379

(6.9) (22.2) Other (a) 103 106 23

(2.8) 347.8

Total $ 540 $ 530 $ 643

1.9 % (16.0) %

















(a) Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent

Consumer Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q22 vs.

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21

2Q22 3Q21 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 632 $ 570 $ 582

10.9 % 8.6 % Noninterest income 259 254 288

2.0 (10.1) Total revenue (TE) 891 824 870

8.1 2.4 Provision for credit losses 37 8 (38)

362.5 197.4 Noninterest expense 667 676 591

(1.3) 12.9 Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 187 140 317

33.6 (41.0) Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 45 33 76

36.4 (40.8) Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 142 $ 107 $ 241

32.7 % (41.1) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 42,568 $ 40,827 $ 39,854

4.3 % 6.8 % Total assets 45,638 43,877 43,039

4.0 6.0 Deposits 90,044 91,273 89,278

(1.3) .9













Assets under management at period end $ 47,846 $ 49,003 $ 52,867

(2.4) % (9.5) %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q22 vs.

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21

2Q22 3Q21 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 99 $ 104 $ 105

(4.8) % (5.7) % Service charges on deposit accounts 56 59 56

(5.1) — Cards and payments income 64 62 62

3.2 3.2 Consumer mortgage income 13 14 33

(7.1) (60.6) Other noninterest income 27 15 32

80.0 (15.6) Total noninterest income $ 259 $ 254 $ 288

2.0 % (10.1) %













Average deposit balances











NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 56,696 $ 57,891 $ 56,402

(2.1) % .5 % Savings deposits 7,556 7,515 6,749

.5 12.0 Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,238 1,375 1,846

(10.0) (32.9) Other time deposits 1,838 1,966 2,398

(6.5) (23.4) Noninterest-bearing deposits 22,716 22,526 21,883

.8 3.8 Total deposits $ 90,044 $ 91,273 $ 89,278

(1.3) % .9 %













Other data











Branches 976 978 1,000





Automated teller machines 1,270 1,284 1,316





















Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (3Q22 vs. 3Q21)

Net income attributable to Key of $142 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $241 million for the year-ago quarter

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $50 million , or 8.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven by higher earning assets, partially offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio

Average loans and leases increased $2.7 billion , or 6.8%, from the third quarter of 2021, driven by loan growth in consumer mortgage and Laurel Road, partly offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio

Average deposits increased $766 million , or 0.9%, from the third quarter of 2021, driven by higher retail deposits

Provision for credit losses increased $75 million compared to the third quarter of 2021, due to an increase in the provision in the current quarter, reflecting the change in the economic outlook, as well as a reserve release in the year-ago period as uncertainty caused by the pandemic subsided

Noninterest income decreased $29 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by lower consumer mortgage income, reflecting lower gain on sale margins, as well as a decline in trust and investment services, reflecting lower equity markets

Noninterest expense increased $76 million , or 12.9%, from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by an increase in personnel expense

Commercial Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q22 vs.

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21

2Q22 3Q21 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 495 $ 438 $ 407

13.0 % 21.6 % Noninterest income 394 404 477

(2.5) (17.4) Total revenue (TE) 889 842 884

5.6 .6 Provision for credit losses 74 37 (69)

100.0 207.2 Noninterest expense 450 410 470

9.8 (4.3) Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 365 395 483

(7.6) (24.4) Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 70 78 104

(10.3) (32.7) Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 295 $ 317 $ 379

(6.9) % (22.2) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 71,464 $ 67,825 $ 59,856

5.4 % 19.4 % Loans held for sale 1,036 1,016 1,190

2.0 (12.9) Total assets 81,898 78,815 69,227

3.9 18.3 Deposits 52,272 54,846 56,401

(4.7) % (7.3) %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Commercial Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 3Q22 vs.

3Q22 2Q22 3Q21

2Q22 3Q21 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 29 $ 33 $ 24

(12.1) % 20.8 % Investment banking and debt placement fees 153 150 234

2.0 (34.6) Operating lease income and other leasing gains 19 27 37

(29.6) (48.6)













Corporate services income 89 87 67

2.3 32.8 Service charges on deposit accounts 36 36 34

— 5.9 Cards and payments income 19 23 44

(17.4) (56.8) Payments and services income 144 146 145

(1.4) (0.7)













Commercial mortgage servicing fees 44 45 34

(2.2) 29.4 Other noninterest income 5 3 3

66.7 66.7 Total noninterest income $ 394 $ 404 $ 477

(2.5) % (17.4) %















Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (3Q22 vs. 3Q21)

Net income attributable to Key of $295 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $379 million for the year-ago quarter

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $88 million , or 21.6%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial real estate loans, as well as higher interest rates

Average loan and lease balances increased $11.6 billion , or 19.4%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, due to growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial mortgage real estate loans

Average deposit balances decreased $4.1 billion compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven by a decline in non-operating deposits

Provision for credit losses increased $143 million compared to the third quarter of 2021, due to an increase in the provision in the current quarter, reflecting the change in the economic outlook, as well as a reserve release in the year-ago period as uncertainty caused by the pandemic subsided

Noninterest income decreased $83 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by lower investment banking and debt placement fees and lower cards and payments income, partially offset by an increase in corporate services income

Noninterest expense decreased $20 million from the third quarter of 2021, driven by lower incentive compensation and lower operating lease expense

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190.1 billion at September 30, 2022.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, deterioration of commercial real estate market fundamentals, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, and the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on us, our clients, our third-party service providers, and the markets. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

Notes to Editors:

A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 8:00 a.m. ET, on October 20, 2022. A replay of the call will be available through October 29, 2022.

For up-to-date company information, media contacts, and facts and figures about Key's lines of business, visit our Media Newsroom at https://www.key.com/newsroom.

KeyCorp

Third Quarter 2022

Financial Supplement



Page

12 Financial Highlights 14 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 16 Consolidated Balance Sheets 17 Consolidated Statements of Income 18 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations 20 Noninterest Expense 20 Personnel Expense 21 Loan Composition 21 Loans Held for Sale Composition 21 Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale 21 Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations 23 Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations 23 Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations 23 Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations 24 Line of Business Results

Financial Highlights (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 1,203 $ 1,104 $ 1,025

Noninterest income 683 688 797



Total revenue (TE) 1,886 1,792 1,822

Provision for credit losses 109 45 (107)

Noninterest expense 1,106 1,078 1,112

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 540 530 643

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 2 3 2

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 542 533 645













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 513 504 616

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 2 3 2

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 515 507 618











Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .55 $ .54 $ .65

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .55 .55 .66













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .55 .54 .65

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution — — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) .55 .54 .65













Cash dividends declared .195 .195 .185

Book value at period end 11.62 13.48 16.82

Tangible book value at period end 8.56 10.40 13.80

Market price at period end 16.02 17.23 21.62











Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets 1.14 % 1.16 % 1.41 %

Return on average common equity 16.33 16.17 15.28

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 21.19 20.90 18.55

Net interest margin (TE) 2.74 2.61 2.47

Cash efficiency ratio (b) 58.0 59.5 60.2













From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets 1.14 % 1.16 % 1.41 %

Return on average common equity 16.39 16.27 15.33

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 21.28 21.03 18.61

Net interest margin (TE) 2.73 2.60 2.46

Loan to deposit (c) 81.3 78.3 66.5











Capital ratios at period end







Key shareholders' equity to assets 7.0 % 7.7 % 9.4 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets 5.7 6.7 8.4

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 4.3 5.3 7.0

Common Equity Tier 1 (d) 9.1 9.2 9.6

Tier 1 risk-based capital (d) 10.6 10.4 10.9

Total risk-based capital (d) 12.7 12.0 12.7

Leverage (d) 8.9 8.6 8.4











Asset quality — from continuing operations







Net loan charge-offs $ 43 $ 44 $ 29

Net loan charge-offs to average loans .15 % .16 % .11 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,144 $ 1,099 $ 1,084

Allowance for credit losses 1,338 1,272 1,236

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans .98 % .98 % 1.10 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.15 1.13 1.25

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 293.3 256.2 195.7

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 343.1 296.5 223.1

Nonperforming loans at period-end $ 390 $ 429 $ 554

Nonperforming assets at period-end 419 463 599

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .34 % .38 % .56 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .36 .41 .61











Trust assets







Assets under management $ 47,846 $ 49,003 $ 52,867











Other data







Average full-time equivalent employees 17,907 17,414 17,009

Branches 976 978 1,000

Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 7 $ 7 $ 9

Financial Highlights (continued) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Nine months ended



9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE) $ 3,327 $ 3,060

Noninterest income 2,047 2,285

Total revenue (TE) 5,374 5,345

Provision for credit losses 237 (422)

Noninterest expense 3,254 3,259

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 1,517 1,985

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 6 11

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 1,523 1,996









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 1,437 1,905

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 6 11

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 1,443 1,916







Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 1.55 $ 1.99

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes .01 .01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) 1.56 2.00









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution 1.54 1.98

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution .01 .01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) 1.55 1.99









Cash dividends paid .59 .56







Performance ratios





From continuing operations:





Return on average total assets 1.10 % 1.50 %

Return on average common equity 14.48 15.98

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 18.41 19.43

Net interest margin (TE) 2.60 2.53

Cash efficiency ratio (b) 59.9 60.1









From consolidated operations:





Return on average total assets 1.10 % 1.50 %

Return on average common equity 14.54 16.07

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 18.49 19.54

Net interest margin (TE) 2.60 2.52







Asset quality — from continuing operations





Net loan charge-offs $ 120 $ 165

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .15 % .22 %







Other data





Average full-time equivalent employees 17,477 17,034







Taxable-equivalent adjustment 20 22





(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (c) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (d) September 30, 2022, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.



Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021

9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end











Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 13,290 $ 14,427 $ 17,510





Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,856 2,868 2,814





Preferred Stock (b) 2,446 1,856 1,856





Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 7,988 $ 9,703 $ 12,840





Total assets (GAAP) $ 190,051 $ 187,008 $ 187,035





Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,856 2,868 2,814





Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 187,195 $ 184,140 $ 184,221





Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 4.27 % 5.27 % 6.97 %





Pre-provision net revenue











Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,196 $ 1,097 $ 1,016

$ 3,307 $ 3,038 Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 7 7 9

20 22 Noninterest income 683 688 797

2,047 2,285 Less: Noninterest expense 1,106 1,078 1,112

3,254 3,259 Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 780 $ 714 $ 710

$ 2,120 $ 2,086 Average tangible common equity











Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 14,614 $ 14,398 $ 17,899

$ 15,256 $ 17,843 Less: Intangible assets (average) (c) 2,863 2,827 2,823

2,835 2,834 Preferred stock (average) 2,148 1,900 1,900

1,984 1,900 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 9,603 $ 9,671 $ 13,176

$ 10,437 $ 13,109 Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations











Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 513 $ 504 $ 616

$ 1,437 $ 1,905 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 9,603 9,671 13,176

10,437 13,109













Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) 21.19 % 20.90 % 18.55 %

18.41 % 19.43 % Return on average tangible common equity consolidated











Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 515 $ 507 $ 618

$ 1,443 $ 1,916 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 9,603 9,671 13,176

10,437 13,109













Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) 21.28 % 21.03 % 18.61 %

18.49 % 19.54 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (Dollars in millions)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021

9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Cash efficiency ratio











Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 1,106 $ 1,078 $ 1,112

$ 3,254 $ 3,259 Less: Intangible asset amortization 12 12 15

35 44 Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 1,094 $ 1,066 $ 1,097

$ 3,219 $ 3,215













Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,196 $ 1,097 $ 1,016

$ 3,307 $ 3,038 Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 7 7 9

20 22 Noninterest income 683 688 797

2,047 2,285 Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) $ 1,886 $ 1,792 $ 1,822

$ 5,374 $ 5,345













Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 58.0 % 59.5 % 60.2 %

59.9 % 60.1 %















(a) For the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, intangible assets exclude $2 million, $2 million, and $3 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. (b) Net of capital surplus. (c) For the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, average intangible assets exclude $2 million, $2 million, and $3 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, average intangible assets exclude $2 million, and $4 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions)

















9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Assets







Loans $ 116,191 $ 112,390 $ 98,609

Loans held for sale 1,048 1,306 1,805

Securities available for sale 40,000 42,437 40,594

Held-to-maturity securities 8,163 8,186 8,423

Trading account assets 1,068 809 902

Short-term investments 4,896 2,456 19,608

Other investments 1,272 969 607



Total earning assets 172,638 168,553 170,548

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,144) (1,099) (1,084)

Cash and due from banks 717 678 763

Premises and equipment 629 638 678

Goodwill 2,752 2,752 2,673

Other intangible assets 106 118 144

Corporate-owned life insurance 4,351 4,343 4,312

Accrued income and other assets 9,535 10,529 8,404

Discontinued assets 467 496 597



Total assets $ 190,051 $ 187,008 $ 187,035











Liabilities







Deposits in domestic offices:









NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 84,168 $ 83,628 $ 87,242



Savings deposits 7,860 7,934 7,259



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,269 1,421 1,890



Other time deposits 4,578 1,909 2,315



Total interest-bearing deposits 97,875 94,892 98,706



Noninterest-bearing deposits 46,980 50,973 53,225



Total deposits 144,855 145,865 151,931

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 4,224 3,234 228

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 4,576 2,809 767

Accrued expense and other liabilities 4,849 4,056 3,434

Long-term debt 18,257 16,617 13,165



Total liabilities 176,761 172,581 169,525











Equity







Preferred stock 2,500 1,900 1,900

Common shares 1,257 1,257 1,257

Capital surplus 6,257 6,241 6,141

Retained earnings 15,450 15,118 14,133

Treasury stock, at cost (5,917) (5,923) (5,876)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,257) (4,166) (45)



Key shareholders' equity 13,290 14,427 17,510 Total liabilities and equity $ 190,051 $ 187,008 $ 187,035











Common shares outstanding (000) 932,938 932,643 930,544

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Nine months ended





9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021

9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Interest income













Loans $ 1,134 $ 923 $ 882

$ 2,894 $ 2,659

Loans held for sale 14 10 13

36 35

Securities available for sale 196 188 135

557 398

Held-to-maturity securities 55 48 43

149 133

Trading account assets 8 7 4

21 14

Short-term investments 32 13 9

49 20

Other investments 5 4 1

11 5



Total interest income 1,444 1,193 1,087

3,717 3,264 Interest expense













Deposits 59 20 15

93 52

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 19 6 —

25 —

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 24 9 2

36 6

Long-term debt 146 61 54

256 168



Total interest expense 248 96 71

410 226 Net interest income 1,196 1,097 1,016

3,307 3,038 Provision for credit losses 109 45 (107)

237 (422) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,087 1,052 1,123

3,070 3,460 Noninterest income













Trust and investment services income 127 137 129

400 395

Investment banking and debt placement fees 154 149 235

466 614

Service charges on deposit accounts 92 96 91

279 247

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 19 28 37

79 111

Corporate services income 96 96 74

283 212

Cards and payments income 91 85 111

256 329

Corporate-owned life insurance income 33 35 33

99 94

Consumer mortgage income 14 14 33

49 106

Commercial mortgage servicing fees 44 45 34

125 112

Other income 13 3 20

11 65



Total noninterest income 683 688 797

2,047 2,285 Noninterest expense













Personnel 655 607 640

1,892 1,887

Net occupancy 72 78 74

223 225

Computer processing 77 78 67

232 211

Business services and professional fees 47 52 56

152 157

Equipment 23 26 25

72 75

Operating lease expense 24 27 30

79 95

Marketing 30 34 32

92 89

Other expense 178 176 188

512 520



Total noninterest expense 1,106 1,078 1,112

3,254 3,259 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 664 662 808

1,863 2,486

Income taxes 124 132 165

346 501 Income (loss) from continuing operations 540 530 643

1,517 1,985

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 2 3 2

6 11 Net income (loss) 542 533 645

1,523 1,996

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests — — —

— — Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 542 $ 533 $ 645

$ 1,523 1,996

















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 513 $ 504 $ 616

$ 1,437 $ 1,905 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 515 507 618

1,443 1,916 Per common share











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .55 $ .54 $ .65

$ 1.55 $ 1.99 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — —

.01 .01 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .55 .55 .66

1.56 2.00 Per common share — assuming dilution











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .55 $ .54 $ .65

$ 1.54 $ 1.98 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — —

.01 .01 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .55 .54 .65

1.55 1.99

















Cash dividends declared per common share $ .195 $ .195 $ .185

$ .585 $ .555

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000) 924,594 924,302 942,446

924,085 955,069

Effect of common share options and other stock awards 7,861 7,506 10,077

8,679 9,712 Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b) 932,455 931,808 952,523

932,764 964,781





(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)



Third Quarter 2022

Second Quarter 2022

Third Quarter 2021



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets























Loans: (b), (c)























Commercial and industrial (d) $ 56,151 $ 578 4.09 %

$ 53,858 $ 449 3.34 %

$ 49,868 $ 445 3.54 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 16,002 168 4.18

15,231 136 3.58

13,306 120 3.56

Real estate — construction 2,306 27 4.58

2,125 20 3.81

2,134 19 3.53

Commercial lease financing 3,892 25 2.58

3,817 24 2.47

3,922 27 2.80

Total commercial loans 78,351 798 4.05

75,031 629 3.36

69,230 611 3.50

Real estate — residential mortgage 20,256 152 3.00

18,383 131 2.85

13,168 92 2.78

Home equity loans 8,024 91 4.51

8,208 78 3.83

8,894 84 3.75

Consumer direct loans 6,766 72 4.25

6,514 68 4.19

5,175 59 4.55

Credit cards 969 28 11.63

943 24 10.20

917 23 10.07

Consumer indirect loans 52 — —

59 — —

2,754 22 3.15

Total consumer loans 36,067 343 3.80

34,107 301 3.53

30,908 280 3.60

Total loans 114,418 1,141 3.97

109,138 930 3.41

100,138 891 3.53

Loans held for sale 1,102 14 5.22

1,107 10 3.49

1,447 13 3.66

Securities available for sale (b), (e) 42,271 196 1.69

43,023 188 1.60

36,923 135 1.48

Held-to-maturity securities (b) 7,933 55 2.79

7,291 48 2.65

6,507 43 2.66

Trading account assets 841 8 3.65

854 7 3.45

743 4 2.19

Short-term investments 3,043 32 4.13

3,591 13 1.45

19,274 9 .18

Other investments (e) 1,054 5 1.78

800 4 2.27

614 1 0.99

Total earning assets 170,662 1,451 3.30

165,804 1,200 2.83

165,646 1,096 2.64

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,099)





(1,103)





(1,222)





Accrued income and other assets 18,629





18,826





16,947





Discontinued assets 478





505





618





Total assets $ 188,670





$ 184,032





$ 181,989



Liabilities























NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 83,050 $ 50 .24

$ 85,389 $ 18 .08

$ 85,333 $ 10 .05

Savings deposits 7,904 — .01

7,891 — .01

7,117 — .01

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,347 2 .47

1,487 1 .44

1,975 3 .59

Other time deposits 2,713 7 .97

1,972 1 .13

2,404 2 .26

Total interest-bearing deposits 95,014 59 .25

96,739 20 .08

96,829 15 .06

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 3,562 19 2.10

2,792 6 .88

231 — .02

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 3,725 24 2.53

1,943 9 1.77

671 2 1.11

Long-term debt (f), (g) 17,704 146 3.32

12,662 61 1.92

12,601 54 1.73

Total interest-bearing liabilities 120,005 248 .82

114,136 96 .34

110,332 71 .26

Noninterest-bearing deposits 49,215





50,732





50,087





Accrued expense and other liabilities 4,358





4,261





3,053





Discontinued liabilities (g) 478





505





618





Total liabilities $ 174,056





$ 169,634





$ 164,090



Equity























Key shareholders' equity $ 14,614





$ 14,398





$ 17,899





Noncontrolling interests —





—





—





Total equity 14,614





14,398





17,899





Total liabilities and equity $ 188,670





$ 184,032





$ 181,989



Interest rate spread (TE)



2.48 %





2.50 %





2.38 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

$ 1,203 2.74 %



$ 1,104 2.61 %



$ 1,025 2.47 % TE adjustment (b)

7





7





9



Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 1,196





$ 1,097





$ 1,016







(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $162 million, $153 million, and $137 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)



Nine months ended September 30, 2022



Nine months ended September 30, 2021



Average

Yield/



Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets

















Loans: (b), (c)

















Commercial and industrial (d) $ 53,878 $ 1,437 3.57 %



$ 51,410 $ 1,347 3.50 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 15,278 425 3.72



12,932 351 3.63

Real estate — construction 2,154 64 3.95



2,111 58 3.65

Commercial lease financing 3,883 72 2.48



4,041 89 2.93

Total commercial loans 75,193 1,998 3.55



70,494 1,845 3.50

Real estate — residential mortgage 18,331 395 2.87



11,320 246 2.89

Home equity loans 8,191 244 3.98



9,089 257 3.78

Consumer direct loans 6,414 201 4.20



4,969 173 4.65

Credit cards 948 76 10.75



919 69 10.10

Consumer indirect loans 67 — —



3,771 91 3.22

Total consumer loans 33,951 916 3.60



30,068 836 3.71

Total loans 109,144 2,914 3.57



100,562 2,681 3.56

Loans held for sale 1,230 36 3.94



1,531 35 3.03

Securities available for sale (b), (e) 43,396 557 1.60



33,553 398 1.60

Held-to-maturity securities (b) 7,473 149 2.66



6,713 133 2.64

Trading account assets 846 21 3.28



809 14 2.30

Short-term investments 4,636 49 1.42



18,211 20 .15

Other investments (e) 836 11 1.80



616 5 1.14

Total earning assets 167,561 3,737 2.92



161,995 3,286 2.71

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,087)







(1,427)





Accrued income and other assets 18,315







16,626





Discontinued assets 507







651





Total assets $ 185,296







$ 177,845



Liabilities

















NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 85,632 $ 79 .12



$ 83,599 $ 30 .05

Savings deposits 7,799 1 .01



6,730 1 .02

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,490 5 .45



2,250 13 .77

Other time deposits 2,263 8 .48



2,644 8 .41

Total interest-bearing deposits 97,184 93 .13



95,223 52 .07

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 2,226 25 1.51



242 — .03

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 2,135 36 2.24



764 6 .96

Long-term debt (f), (g) 13,757 256 2.49



12,469 168 1.80

Total interest-bearing liabilities 115,302 410 .48



108,698 226 .28

Noninterest-bearing deposits 50,082







47,800





Accrued expense and other liabilities 4,149







2,853





Discontinued liabilities (g) 507







651





Total liabilities $ 170,040







$ 160,002



Equity

















Key shareholders' equity $ 15,256







$ 17,843





Noncontrolling interests —







—





Total equity 15,256







17,843





Total liabilities and equity $ 185,296







$ 177,845



Interest rate spread (TE)



2.45 %







2.44 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

$ 3,327 2.60 %





$ 3,060 2.53 % TE adjustment (b)

20







22



Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 3,307







$ 3,038



























(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $152 million and $131 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense (Dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021

9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Personnel (a) $ 655 $ 607 $ 640

$ 1,892 $ 1,887 Net occupancy 72 78 74

223 225 Computer processing 77 78 67

232 211 Business services and professional fees 47 52 56

152 157 Equipment 23 26 25

72 75 Operating lease expense 24 27 30

79 95 Marketing 30 34 32

92 89 Other expense 178 176 188

512 520 Total noninterest expense $ 1,106 $ 1,078 $ 1,112

$ 3,254 $ 3,259 Average full-time equivalent employees (b) 17,907 17,414 17,009

17,477 17,034





(a) Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below. (b) The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense (Dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021

9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Salaries and contract labor $ 388 $ 357 $ 328

$ 1,093 $ 969 Incentive and stock-based compensation 176 163 212

522 618 Employee benefits 89 83 100

269 299 Severance 2 4 —

8 1 Total personnel expense $ 655 $ 607 $ 640

$ 1,892 $ 1,887

Loan Composition (Dollars in millions)



















Change 9/30/2022 vs

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021

6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 56,971 $ 55,245 $ 49,553

3.1 % 15.0 % Commercial real estate:











Commercial mortgage 16,400 15,636 13,674

4.9 19.9 Construction 2,349 2,144 2,120

9.6 10.8 Total commercial real estate loans 18,749 17,780 15,794

5.4 18.7 Commercial lease financing (b) 3,877 3,956 3,982

(2.0) (2.6) Total commercial loans 79,597 76,981 69,329

3.4 14.8 Residential — prime loans:











Real estate — residential mortgage 20,838 19,588 14,204

6.4 46.7 Home equity loans 7,926 8,134 8,747

(2.6) (9.4) Total residential — prime loans 28,764 27,722 22,951

3.8 25.3 Consumer direct loans 6,803 6,665 5,324

2.1 27.8 Credit cards 977 967 928

1.0 5.3 Consumer indirect loans 50 55 77

(9.1) (35.1) Total consumer loans 36,594 35,409 29,280

3.3 25.0 Total loans (c), (d) $ 116,191 $ 112,390 $ 98,609

3.4 % 17.8 %





(a) Loan balances include $166 million, $161 million, and $139 million of commercial credit card balances at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. (b) Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $10 million, $12 million, and $16 million at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables. (c) Total loans exclude loans of $467 million at September 30, 2022, $498 million at June 30, 2022, and $602 million at September 30, 2021, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business. (d) Accrued interest of $274 million, $233 million, and $212 million at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition (Dollars in millions)























Change 9/30/2022 vs

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021

6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Commercial and industrial $ 292 $ 213 $ 122

37.1 % 139.3 % Real estate — commercial mortgage 693 1,004 1,446

(31.0) (52.1) Real estate — construction — 6 —

N/M N/M Commercial lease financing 2 — —

N/M N/M Real estate — residential mortgage 61 83 237

(26.5) (74.3) Total loans held for sale $ 1,048 $ 1,306 $ 1,805

(19.8) % (41.9) %















N/M = Not Meaningful

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale (Dollars in millions)













3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 Balance at beginning of period $ 1,306 $ 1,170 $ 2,729 $ 1,805 $ 1,537 New originations 2,157 2,837 2,724 5,704 3,328 Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net — (57) — (1) 3305 Loan sales (2,446) (2,506) (4,269) (4,742) (6,405) Loan draws (payments), net 26 (133) (12) (12) 8 Valuation and other adjustments 5 (5) (2) (25) 32 Balance at end of period $ 1,048 $ 1,306 $ 1,170 $ 2,729 $ 1,805

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Nine months ended

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021

9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Average loans outstanding $ 114,418 $ 109,138 $ 100,138

$ 109,144 $ 100,562 Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period 1,099 1,105 1,220

1,061 1,626 Loans charged off:











Commercial and industrial 49 39 27

118 141













Real estate — commercial mortgage 3 3 —

10 39 Real estate — construction — — —

— — Total commercial real estate loans 3 3 —

10 39 Commercial lease financing — — 1

2 5 Total commercial loans 52 42 28

130 185 Real estate — residential mortgage 1 (2) (2)

(2) (1) Home equity loans — — 1

1 7 Consumer direct loans 8 10 7

25 22 Credit cards 7 8 6

22 21 Consumer indirect loans — 1 26

2 38 Total consumer loans 16 17 38

48 87 Total loans charged off 68 59 66

178 272 Recoveries:











Commercial and industrial 13 8 20

32 60













Real estate — commercial mortgage 2 1 1

4 8 Real estate — construction — 1 —

1 — Total commercial real estate loans 2 2 1

5 8 Commercial lease financing 1 1 6

2 7 Total commercial loans 16 11 27

39 75 Real estate — residential mortgage 1 1 1

2 2 Home equity loans 1 1 2

3 4 Consumer direct loans 4 1 2

7 6 Credit cards 2 1 1

5 6 Consumer indirect loans 1 — 4

2 14 Total consumer loans 9 4 10

19 32 Total recoveries 25 15 37

58 107 Net loan charge-offs (43) (44) (29)

(120) (165) Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 88 38 (107)

203 (377) Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 1,144 $ 1,099 $ 1,084

$ 1,144 $ 1,084













Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period 173 166 152

160 197 Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments 21 7 —

34 (45) Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a) $ 194 $ 173 $ 152

$ 194 $ 152













Total allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 1,338 $ 1,272 $ 1,236

$ 1,338 $ 1,236













Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .15 % .16 % .11 %

.15 % .22 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans .98 .98 1.10

.98 1.10 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.15 1.13 1.25

1.15 1.25 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 293.3 256.2 195.7

293.3 195.7 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 343.1 296.5 223.1

343.1 223.1













Discontinued operations — education lending business:











Loans charged off $ 1 $ 1 $ 1

$ 4 $ 3 Recoveries 1 1 1

2 2 Net loan charge-offs $ — $ — $ —

$ (2) $ (1)





(a) Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 Net loan charge-offs $ 43 $ 44 $ 33 $ 19 $ 29 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .15 % .16 % .13 % .08 % .11 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,144 $ 1,099 $ 1,105 $ 1,061 $ 1,084 Allowance for credit losses (a) 1,338 1,272 1,271 1,221 1,236 Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans .98 % .98 % 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.10 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.15 1.13 1.19 1.20 1.25 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 293.3 256.2 251.7 233.7 195.7 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 343.1 296.5 289.5 268.9 223.1 Nonperforming loans at period end $ 390 $ 429 $ 439 $ 454 $ 554 Nonperforming assets at period end 419 463 467 489 599 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .34 % .38 % .41 % .45 % .56 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .36 .41 .44 .48 .61





(a) Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Commercial and industrial $ 169 $ 197 $ 186 $ 191 $ 253











Real estate — commercial mortgage 34 35 40 44 49 Real estate — construction — — — — — Total commercial real estate loans 34 35 40 44 49 Commercial lease financing 2 2 3 4 5 Total commercial loans 205 234 229 239 307 Real estate — residential mortgage 66 67 73 72 93 Home equity loans 112 120 129 135 146 Consumer direct loans 3 3 4 4 4 Credit cards 3 3 3 3 3 Consumer indirect loans 1 2 1 1 1 Total consumer loans 185 195 210 215 247 Total nonperforming loans 390 429 439 454 554 OREO 12 9 8 8 8 Nonperforming loans held for sale 17 25 20 24 35 Other nonperforming assets — — — 3 2 Total nonperforming assets $ 419 $ 463 $ 467 $ 489 $ 599 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 47 41 55 68 82 Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days 187 137 122 165 164 Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a) 254 216 219 220 270 Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a) 134 94 98 99 146 Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business 3 3 4 4 4 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .34 % .38 % .41 % .45 % .56 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .36 .41 .44 .48 .61





(a) Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 Balance at beginning of period $ 429 $ 439 $ 454 $ 554 $ 694 Loans placed on nonaccrual status 80 118 87 116 116 Charge-offs (68) (59) (50) (51) (66) Loans sold (3) (8) — (38) (17) Payments (29) (35) (27) (68) (136) Transfers to OREO (1) (2) (1) (1) (1) Loans returned to accrual status (18) (24) (24) (58) (36) Balance at end of period $ 390 $ 429 $ 439 $ 454 $ 554

Line of Business Results (Dollars in millions)































Change 3Q22 vs.

3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21

2Q22 3Q21 Consumer Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 891 $ 824 $ 799 $ 839 $ 870

8.1 % 2.4 % Provision for credit losses 37 8 43 14 (38)

362.5 197.4 Noninterest expense 667 676 663 613 591

(1.3) 12.9 Net income (loss) attributable to Key 142 107 71 161 241

32.7 (41.1) Average loans and leases 42,568 40,827 38,654 37,841 39,854

4.3 6.8 Average deposits 90,044 91,273 91,516 90,385 89,278

(1.3) .9 Net loan charge-offs 17 23 22 22 35

(26.1) (51.4) Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .16 % .23 % .23 % .23 % .35 %

(30.4) (54.3) Nonperforming assets at period end $ 195 $ 203 $ 217 $ 222 $ 254

(3.9) (23.2) Return on average allocated equity 16.20 % 11.66 % 8.02 % 18.05 % 25.81 %

38.9 (37.2)

















Commercial Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 889 $ 842 $ 808 $ 1027 $ 884

5.6 % .6 % Provision for credit losses 74 37 41 (12) (69)

100.0 207.2 Noninterest expense 450 410 413 501 470

9.8 (4.3) Net income (loss) attributable to Key 295 317 284 448 379

(6.9) (22.2) Average loans and leases 71,464 67,825 64,684 61,078 59,856

5.4 19.4 Average loans held for sale 1,036 1,016 1,323 1,962 1,190

2.0 (12.9) Average deposits 52,272 54,846 57,241 59,423 56,401

(4.7) (7.3) Net loan charge-offs 27 21 11 — (6)

28.6 N/M Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .15 % .12 % .07 % — % (.04) %

25.0 N/M Nonperforming assets at period end $ 224 $ 260 $ 250 $ 267 $ 345

(13.8) (35.1) Return on average allocated equity 12.63 % 14.26 % 13.26 % 20.94 % 18.02 %

(11.4) (29.9)





TE = Taxable Equivalent

