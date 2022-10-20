Culture Amp Announces Culture First Americas, a Free, One-Day Virtual Conference Experience

The virtual event on October 26 will dive into the roles of culture, science, and innovation as we build better workplaces in a new hybrid world

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Culture Amp, the world's leading employee experience platform, today announced the full agenda for Culture First Americas which will be held on October 26, 2022. The virtual conference is part of a global event series that includes events in APAC and EMEA. Attendees can register here to join Culture Amp and its fast-growing community at Culture First Americas as they explore ideas, dive into the data, and create meaningful connections.

Culture Amp's community is home to over 100,000 'people geeks' who believe in creating a better world of work. The Culture First conference series is part of Culture Amp's ongoing commitment to promoting accessible education, amplifying practitioner experiences, and inspiring others to take action when it comes to culture at work. Attendees can sign up to hear from leading experts and thought leaders who will explore the intersection of culture, science, and innovation through a series of keynotes, panels, and discussions. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PST and is open to the public.

A few of the guest speakers this event will feature include:

Valerie Jarrett , CEO of the Obama Foundation, board chairman of Civic Nation, and co-chair of the United State of Women

Oliver Burkeman , journalist and bestselling author of 'Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals'

Didier Elzinga , CEO and co-founder of Culture Amp

Susan Cain , #1 bestselling author of 'Bittersweet: How Sorrow and Longing Make us Whole' and 'Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking'

Edweena Stratton , Culture Amp CPO with 20+ years of experience leading People & Culture at Salesforce, Oracle, and more

The event will provide insights, guidance, and practices on the following topics:

Building and nurturing culture first foundations: Learn how to overcome unexpected change by making culture the foundation of everything you do

Designing impactful employee experiences for everyone: Explore the latest data, tools, and best practices organizations are using to amplify the employee experience

Creating a better world through work: Discover how you can meet employees' expectations for meaningful work through social impact and action

"Culture Amp's mission is to give leaders the needed understanding and resources to create a great workplace culture, and this event will aid in doing that," said Reetika Motwane, Vice President, North America for Culture Amp. "We're excited to share our latest data with regional and international insights into employee experience, and showcase the different ways organizations can utilize data-driven insights to overcome the changes hybrid-work has created. Attendees will gain the clarity and skills you need to develop your people practices, transform workplace culture, and navigate change at a time more crucial than ever."

About Culture First

Culture First is a experience for HR professionals, people leaders, and Culture First advocates who wish to make positive change in the workplace. All attendees will learn from renowned thought leaders, skillful HR practitioners, and experts in the people and culture worlds on topics like creating outstanding employee experiences, how to equip managers to support employee development, reinforcing a growth mindset culture in your organization, how to be a high performer - and encourage high performance, and more.

About Culture Amp

Culture Amp revolutionizes how over 25 million employees across over 6,000 companies create a better world of work. As the global platform leader for employee experience, Culture Amp empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform employee engagement, develop high-performing teams, and retain talent via cutting-edge research, powerful technology, and the largest employee dataset in the world. The most innovative companies across the globe, such as Salesforce, Unilever, PwC, KIND, SoulCycle, and BigCommerce depend on Culture Amp every day.

Culture Amp is backed by 10 years of innovation, leading capital venture funds, and offices in the U.S, U.K, and Australia. Culture Amp has been recognized as one of the world's top private cloud companies by Forbes and one of the most innovative workplace companies by Fast Company.

Learn more about how Culture Amp can help you create a better world of work at cultureamp.com.

