Vuzix to Demonstrate its Industry-Leading Smart Glasses Solutions at Upcoming AES and AWE-EU Trade Show Conferences

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company will be participating in two upcoming trade show conferences, AES and AWE-EU. Event dates, locations and details are as follows:

Event: The Augmented Enterprise Summit (AES)

Dates: October 18-20

Location: San Diego, CA

Registration and tickets: https://augmentedenterprisesummit.com/

AES, formerly known as EWTS, is the longest-running and most comprehensive event dedicated to the business and industrial applications of XR, wearables, and other emerging technologies, including AR/VR/MR, body-worn sensors, exoskeletons, digital twins, and more. AES is where enterprises go to hear best practices and other practical insights for evaluating, adopting, implementing and scaling XR in the workplace.

At this event, Vuzix will be showcasing its workhorse M400™ smart glasses, which feature voice control and an IP67 rating for use in harsh environments, via work instruction and logistics demos that highlight various barcode scanning, photo capture and video streaming solutions, as well as displaying an extensive array of mounting options. The revolutionary smart safety glasses Vuzix Shield™ and Vuzix Blade 2™ will also be available to experience, along with Vuzix M4000™ smart glasses, demonstrating the Company's full array of versatile, ergonomic form factors. Vuzix welcomes all interested parties to stop by Booth #412 to learn more about the Company's products and see them in action.

Event: AWE-EU

Dates: October 20-21

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

Registration and tickets: https://www.awexr.com/EU-2022.

AWE-EU is one of the world's largest conference and expo events for professionals focused on making the world more interactive - featuring technologies such as augmented reality, wearable computing, smart glasses, gesture and sensors devices, and The Internet of Things. It features hundreds of companies leading the charge in augmented and virtual reality, wearable tech, and AI. AWE is about giving superpowers to the people and making them better at anything they do in work and life.

Along with demos for the Company's M-Series and Vuzix Blade 2 products, Vuzix will focus on how forthcoming additions, Vuzix M400C™ and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, will enable the next generation of connected workers. Highlighting its potential across retail, picking, teleprompting, work instructions and other use cases, the Vuzix team will walk guests through the latest demo and updates to Vuzix Shield. Vuzix M400C demos will highlight the device's unique, purpose-built suitability for use in high security environments or where a head worn peripheral is needed. Vuzix welcomes all interested parties to stop by Booth #108 to learn more about the Company's products and see them in action.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 254 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Vuzix Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations,

Vuzix Corporation

ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com

Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

