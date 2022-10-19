Study Finds Pycnogenol® May Be Effective for Managing Pediatric ADHD Without Side Effects Commonly Associated With Pharmaceuticals

New randomized trial at the University of Antwerp builds upon previous studies over two decades finding Pycnogenol® beneficial for natural ADHD symptom management

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study delivers promising findings for parents and caregivers seeking a natural alternative to manage pediatric Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) behavior. Researchers found the super-antioxidant Pycnogenol® French maritime pine bark extract may be effective in managing hyperactivity and impulsivity in children aged six to twelve, without many of the adverse side effects experienced with the common therapy of methylphenidate, a prescription stimulant. The study measured observations and feedback from teachers and parents.

New research shows Pycnogenol® may be effective in managing hyperactivity and impulsivity in children aged six to twelve, without many of the adverse side effects experienced with the common therapy of methylphenidate, a prescription stimulant. (PRNewswire)

Characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of hyperactivity, impulsivity and inattention, ADHD is the most common pediatric neurocognitive behavioral disorder. This research builds on previous studies positioning Pycnogenol® as a key natural ingredient for the 2.4 million children in the U.S. diagnosed with ADHD looking to reduce hyperactivity and impulsivity without the adverse side effects that could steer some to stop typical pharmaceutical treatment.

"ADHD is a perplexing condition and treatment can be frustrating for many parents and children. Parents often feel reluctant to continue with prescription pharmaceuticals due to common side effects," says author and renowned natural physician, Dr. Fred Pescatore. "Management of ADHD behavior is pivotal to improved school performance and self-esteem, especially during a child's formative years. This study suggests a promising natural path option."

The study, published in the Journal of Functional Foods, tested 88 children from ages six to twelve for ten weeks. Participants were split into three groups: placebo, methylphenidate and Pycnogenol®. The children supplemented at breakfast with either one or two capsules, depending on their weight. Those under 66 pounds supplemented with 20 mg/day of Medikinet® (methylphenidate) or 20 mg/day of Pycnogenol®. Those 66 pounds or heavier supplemented with 30 mg/day of Medikinet® (methylphenidate) or 40 mg/day of Pycnogenol®.

Teachers and parents filled out various questionnaires at baseline and after five and ten weeks, including the ADHD Rating Scale (ADHD-RS), which assesses nine inattention and nine hyperactivity/impulsivity items. Some of the criteria assessed included difficulty following instructions, difficulty organizing tasks and activities, fidgeting with hands or feet or squirming in seat and interrupting or intruding others.

After ten weeks, teachers reported the Pycnogenol® group showed:

29% decrease in overall ADHD rating scale (vs. 45% decrease with methylphenidate vs. 5% decrease with placebo)

34% decrease in hyperactivity/impulsivity (vs. 36% decrease with methylphenidate vs. 1% increase with placebo)

25% decrease in inattention (vs. 52% decrease with methylphenidate vs. 9% decrease with placebo)

After ten weeks, parents reported the Pycnogenol® group showed:

11% decrease in overall ADHD rating scale (vs. 28% decrease with methylphenidate vs. 1% increase with placebo)

12% decrease in hyperactivity/impulsivity (vs. 28% decrease with methylphenidate vs. 2% increase with placebo)

10% decrease in inattention (vs. 29% decrease with methylphenidate vs. 1% increase with placebo)

Children in the study who supplemented with the pharmaceutical showed improvement in ADHD behavior yet experienced up to five times more adverse effects than those who supplemented with Pycnogenol®. Specifically, loss of appetite and unwanted weight loss was observed with the pharmaceutical, but not with Pycnogenol®. The researchers conclude, "In pediatric ADHD and especially in the primary school environment, Pycnogenol® was proven to be a good alternative for methylphenidate for those willing to wait a few weeks for effects, a fortiori when considering its almost complete lack of adverse effects as opposed to methylphenidate."

This research expands Pycnogenol®'s deep catalog of clinical research for cognitive support, solidifying the natural ingredient's ability to manage ADHD behavior without disruptive side effects. A 2006 study conducted in the Department of Child Psychiatry at the University Hospital in Bratislava found that Pycnogenol® relieved hyperactivity and improved attention of children with ADHD compared to placebo. Another study, conducted in 2006, found Pycnogenol® normalizes total antioxidant status of ADHD children.

To review clinical research and additional information on Pycnogenol®, visit www.pycnogenol.com . Pycnogenol® is available in more than 1,000 dietary supplements and health products worldwide.

About Pycnogenol®

Pycnogenol® is a natural plant extract originating from the bark of the maritime pine that grows along the coast of southwest France and is found to contain a unique combination of procyanidins, bioflavonoids and phenolic acids, which offer extensive natural health benefits. The extract has been widely studied for the past 40 years and has more than 450 published studies and review articles ensuring safety and efficacy as an ingredient. Today, Pycnogenol® is available in more than 1,000 dietary supplements and health products worldwide. For more information, visit www.pycnogenol.com.

About Horphag Research

Horphag Research is the exclusive worldwide distributor for Pycnogenol® (pic-noj-en-all) brand French maritime pine bark extract. Pycnogenol® is a registered trademark of Horphag Research. For its patented ingredient, Pycnogenol®, Horphag Research has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan Excellence in Research Award, Nutraceutical Business & Technology Safety & Quality Award, SupplySide West Scientific Excellence Award and The American Botanical Council's Tyler Research Award. Horphag Research has the exclusive rights to market and sell Pycnogenol® worldwide and benefits from more than 40 years of scientific research assuring the safety and efficacy of Pycnogenol® as a dietary supplement.

