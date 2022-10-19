Quanta Services to Participate in Institutional Investor Conferences

Baird Global Industrial Conference

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) announced today that company management will participate in two institutional investor conferences during the fourth quarter; the Baird Global Industrial Conference and the Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference.

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, Jayshree Desai, Chief Financial Officer and Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors during the conference on Nov. 9, 2022. Mr. Austin and Ms. Desai will also participate in a fireside chat hosted by Baird analyst Justin Hauke on the same day, which will only be available to Baird's clients.

Duke Austin, Chief Executive Officer, Jayshree Desai, Chief Financial Officer and Kip Rupp, Vice President – Investor Relations, will meet with institutional investors during the conference on Dec. 1, 2022. Mr. Austin and Mrs. Desai will also participate in a fireside chat hosted by Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook on the same day at 11:45 a.m. Eastern time, which will be broadcast live over the Internet. Live webcast links and archived replays of this presentation will be available in the "News & Events" area of the Investor Relations section of Quanta's website (https://investors.quantaservices.com/news-events ) .

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.

