Nucor Invites You to Join Its Third Quarter of 2022 Conference Call on the Web

Nucor Invites You to Join Its Third Quarter of 2022 Conference Call on the Web

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Nucor's (NYSE: NUE) third-quarter earnings release, you are invited to listen to its live conference call with host Leon Topalian, Nucor's Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. This conference call will include a review of Nucor's results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2022, followed by a question-and-answer session. The event will be available on the Internet on October 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

What: Nucor's Third Quarter of 2022 Conference Call



When: 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 20, 2022



Where: https://app.webinar.net/DzeWwNnwJ8m or at http://www.nucor.com



How: Simply log on to the web at either of the addresses above



Archive: If you are unable to participate during the live Webcast, the archived call will be available at http://www.nucor.com.

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; overhead doors; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

View original content:

SOURCE Nucor Corporation