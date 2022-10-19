Investing in Italy: The Time is Now with Magwind

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now more than ever, Americans are turning their attention to Italy for investment and residency. In fact, US citizens make up the joint-largest nationality applicant pool for Italy's Investor Visa (22%). Why? Well, who wouldn't want a slice of "la dolce vita"? Sun kissed streets filled with history and culture, stunning cinematic coastlines, delicious food – the list goes on. Beyond this, Italy represents an economic powerhouse, home to booming industry across fashion, automotive, machinery and more.

Best of all, Itay offers a residency by investment program that makes it a strong contender for Americans looking to enhance their lifestyle and investment portfolio. In particular, Italy is unique in that investors can apply for residency first, ensuring everything is approved, before making their investment decision within 90 days. This results in lower risk for investors.

Magwind Global helps investors to explore their investment options in Italy and choose the right option for them. The team completes key legal due diligence and offers a range of vetted portfolios that are dedicated to fashion, sport, engineering and much more. If a client seeks specific investment opportunities, the Magwind team find the perfect fit, searching for companies within that sector as a tailor-made solution.

Magwind will be present at the America Outbound Summit 2022 on November 9th in New York and November 10th in Los Angeles. Magwind's Head of Legal Operations, Madalena Monteiro, will attend the much-anticipated event, talking to American investors considering obtaining a residence permit in Italy. Monteiro will also be available for a full day to meet with interested US investors.

Considering Italy's investment opportunities, Monteiro spoke of the increasing number of Americans contacting Magwind.

"The truth is, everyone should have a contingency plan in place. Italy offers robust options for US citizens, not only because of the similarities in culture and democratic governing regimes but also in the standard of living. Europe also addresses significant issues that concern Americans, such as free healthcare and affordable education. With the euro currently worth less than the dollar, there has never been a better time for Americans to invest."

To book your meeting with Magwind Global during America Outbound 2022, simply message Madalena Monteiro via their website's contact form , and she will get in touch with you personally.

Media contact: Madalena Monteiro, mm@magwindglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE Magwind Global