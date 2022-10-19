Inspired Living Comes to the 132nd Canton Fair with Home Decor Innovations

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 132nd Canton Fair ("the Fair") gathers leading designers under one roof at the Home Decor & Household Items sections. Global buyers can look forward to the latest in home decor and furniture innovations for inspired and joyful living.

Shanghai Dandou Arts & Crafts showcase its Nordic-inspired minimalist furniture collection, including sofas, dining tables, coffee tables, TV stands, and bookcases, which use recycled raw and wood materials in practical geometric designs for more sustainable and design-focused living.

Dongguan IUIU Household Products brings its new tablecloth products to the Fair, including fancy Embellished Gold, Light Luxury Embroidery, and Nordic Series. Among them, the Light-Luxury PVC tablecloth decorated with embroidered gilding and L-Metallic PVC tablecloth with original prints, won enthusiastic feedback from the market and exceeded expectations.

"In international markets, the most valued is new product design. We have brought products manufactured with diversified technology for the current session of Canton Fair. Compared with similar products, our tablecloths enjoy an advantage of texture, leading industry innovation" said Ms. Li Yunhuan, sales manager of Dongguan IUIU, "We've witnessed many changes that took place at the Fair, including exhibition organization, exhibitors and transaction, but one thing remains constant over the years, that is, products with novel design and fashionable styling always rank the top in transaction."

Beijing TiKi Glassware also presents its latest design and products at the exhibition, including new-shaped glass vases, bright porcelain jade vases, and vases of various colors and materials, each customized according to need. New processing effects have been added to the vases on display, such as splicing color, dark matte color, and white porcelain rubbed with gold.

As consumers around the world focus more on the quality of daily life, artistic home decor with unique design are attracting wide attention. More beautiful designs in household items with creative inspiration are on display at the ongoing 132nd Canton Fair.

China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, was established in the spring of 1957. Held every spring and autumn in Guangzhou, it is a comprehensive international trading event with the longest history, the largest scale in China. The Canton Fair is hailed as the barometer or wind vane of China's foreign trade.

