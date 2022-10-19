American Homes 4 Rent Donates $50,000 to Florida Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

Company teams deployed to provide on-the-ground assistance and clean-up throughout the Southeast

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) ("American Homes 4 Rent" or the "Company") announced today that it has donated $50,000 to the American Red Cross and other charitable organizations to support the communities in Florida and South Carolina affected by Hurricane Ian. Employee volunteers from the Company also organized events across the region to assist with the clean-up efforts and provide material donations to households in need through various nonprofit agencies.

"Our residents and those in the Southeast are suffering in the wake of Hurricane Ian," said David Singelyn, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of American Homes 4 Rent. "While the hurricane has passed and home repairs are underway, you can never underestimate the emotional and financial toll a disaster takes on those impacted. As an organization that cares about people, we are committed to rolling up our sleeves and demonstrating what it means to be a responsible corporate partner to our residents and neighbors."

In addition to its donations to nonprofit organizations, more than 100 American Homes 4 Rent volunteers led the following relief efforts:

Charleston, S.C.

Collected and delivered supplies to Low Country Orphan Relief, a nonprofit organization that provides goods and services to children who have been abused or neglected.

Jacksonville, Fla.

Partnered with St. John's County and CleanSweep StA to clean up Vilano Beach, while also collecting supplies for donation to the Red Cross.

Orlando, Fla.

Gathered and delivered food and supplies for Elyon House of Bread Food Pantry & Shelter, a nonprofit organization bridging the gap between hunger and homelessness.

Tampa, Fla.

Secured and delivered supplies to Dawning Family Services, a nonprofit organization that embraces diverse families with children impacted by housing instability or homelessness, and supports their transition to safe and stable homes.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator, and build-to-rent developer. Recent achievements include being named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™ by Fortune, a 2022 Great Place to Work®, a 2022 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 and America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 by Newsweek and Statista, and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and managing homes as rental properties. As of June 30, 2022, we owned 58,715 single-family properties in select submarkets in 22 states. Additional information about American Homes 4 Rent is available on our website at www.americanhomes4rent.com.

