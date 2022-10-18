Thayer Ventures 2022 Annual Meeting Draws More than 200 CEOs, Investors and Disruptors at a Moment Where "The Seeds of Great Returns are Being Planted" in Travel and Mobility

Hyatt President and CEO Mark Hoplamazian, Top Real Estate Investors and Start up Founders Highlight Challenges and Opportunities at Thayer Ventures' 10th Annual Conference in NYC

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thayer Ventures, the only venture capital firm focused specifically on technology innovation in travel and mobility, brought together C-Suite leaders, investors, founders, policy visionaries and leading economists for a daylong discussion of the future in travel and mobility – including a review of current monetary and fiscal challenges, the accelerated convergence of lifestyle preferences and investment opportunities across hospitality real estate segments, and wide ranging discussions of climate, sustainability and the potential promise and perils of the metaverse.

Lee Pillsbury, Thayer's founding partner, welcomed attendees to the tenth annual confab by highlighting short term fiscal and policy challenges, urging at the same time that "the long-term future is bright and the seeds of great returns are being planted" by investors in attendance. Hyatt (NYSE:H) CEO Mark Hoplamazian delivered the meeting's keynote address.

Hoplamazian said, "At Hyatt, everything we do is grounded in data and listening, which is why an organization like Thayer Ventures is so important to us. Thayer Ventures consistently connects leading innovators, disruptors and decision-makers in travel, and we're proud to support their work in addressing the industry's technology needs and priorities."

Presentations and sessions at the meeting included:

Introduction & Context – Lee Pillsbury, Managing Director, Thayer Ventures; Alex Dichter Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

In the Pipeline – Five Seed Companies on the Move & in the Hot Seat

Markets Update – Jeffery Goldenberg, Consumer & Wealth Management, Goldman Sachs

Shifting Accommodation, Real Estate

R. Tyler Morse, Chairman & CEO, MCR

Peggy Roe, Global Officer, Customer Experience Loyalty & New Ventures, Marriott International

Mit Shah, Founder & CEO, Noble Investments

Chris Hemmeter, Managing Director, Thayer Ventures

Fireside Chat with Mark Hoplamazian - President and Chief Executive Officer, Hyatt Hotels Corporation

How Cloud PMS Platforms are Reshaping Enterprise Hospitality – Richard Valter, Founder, News

Personalization at Work – Anna Jaffe, CEO, Mobi

Operationalizing AI Without Rip-and-Replace – Alex Jara, Co-Founder and CEO, Deal Engine

Operationalizing Fintech Innovations in Hotel Operations, a Platform Approach – Harman Singh Narula, Founder, Canary Technologies

Unlocking the Impossible Complexity of Point Redemption in Travel – Adam Morvitz, Founder & CEO, point.me

Your Coffee Delivered by a Drone – Bobby Healy, Manna Drone Delivery

Fireside Chat with Special Advisor on Climate & Sustainability Issues – Daniel Zarrill, Special Advisor on Climate & Sustainability Issues, Columbia University, & Mark Farrell, Managing Director, Thayer Ventures

Approach to Reaching Net Zero – Pasha Saleh, Head of Corporate Development, Alaska Airlines

Fireside Chat with Paul Brown, - Co-Founder & CEO, Inspire Brands

Sustainability Tech in Action

Oliver Browne , Vice President, Public Policy, Booster

Avery Schlicher , Director, Sustainability Solutions, Salesforce

Seth Horowitz Chief Product Officer CabonClick

The Metaverse Experience – Colleen Coulter, Head of Travel, Meta

The Future: Sustainable, Mobile + Virtual

Thayer Ventures Managing Director Chris Hemmeter said, "In the current environment, many of the industry's leading brands have become partners and co-investors with Thayer Ventures, and we're proud to have brought them face to face with the disruptors who are pushing the boundaries of innovation. Thanks to everyone who participated in today's discussion, including Thayer Ventures portfolio companies who are driving the future of innovation in travel and nobility."

Thayer Ventures portfolio companies in attendance included BookingPal, Canary Technologies, Mews Systems, Optii Systems, Redeam, Inc., Traxo, TRIPBAM and Uplift.

In line with its sole focus on travel and mobility technologies, Thayer Ventures supports its capital investments with a uniquely deep network of decision makers to help capture proprietary deal flow, offer portfolio companies unmatched tactical and strategic value, and drive investor returns. Many of its early stage investments have been the beneficiaries of this approach, and have either engineered profitable exits or built sustainable businesses that position them for continued growth and market leadership.

Mark Farrell, Managing Partner at Thayer Ventures concluded, "Now as never before in our ten-year history, Thayer Ventures finds itself at the cusp of innovation in travel, mobility and the shape of the technology infrastructure that will drive both in the years ahead. We're deeply grateful to our investors, partners and attendees for making this year's annual meeting the most robust ever. We look forward to 2023 as a time of continued innovation and growth across our industries."

About Thayer Ventures

San Francisco-based Thayer Ventures is an early-stage venture capital firm with a strategic focus on technology within the global travel and transportation industry. Thayer prioritizes early stage b2b companies, but selectively looks at seed and later stage deals with selective b2c activity. Currently, Thayer Ventures manages four active investment vehicles with over $100 million in capital and over 20 active portfolio companies.

