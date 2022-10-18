Castellum is named the world's most sustainable office developer for the seventh consecutive year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) is being published today; it shows that for the seventh consecutive year, Castellum is a world leader in sustainability in the Office/Industry category with 92 out of a possible 100 points.

"It is also gratifying to have maintained our top marks (99 out of 100) in sustainable project management, where we ranked second among Swedish property companies and third worldwide. This is proof that our strategy works and that we are on the right path – but it also shows that many aren't doing enough. The possibility of reducing emissions through measures such as better choice of materials and smarter construction remains tremendous," says Filip Elland, Chief Sustainability Officer at Castellum AB.

GRESB is an international benchmark that measures and evaluates the sustainability initiatives of property companies and property funds. This year's study encompassed 1,820 property companies and funds in 74 countries – a large part of the global property market. The evaluations and analyses help major investors make well-informed decisions about investing more sustainably.

"Interest in investing sustainably has increased markedly over the last several years, and going forward sustainable investments will be of even greater importance in reaching our shared sustainable development goals and achieving a climate-neutral world," says Filip Elland, Chief Sustainability Officer at Castellum AB.

