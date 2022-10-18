BSM Partners and Mud Bay Strengthen Longtime Pet Industry Partnership

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BSM Partners, the leading full-service pet care research and consulting firm, and Mud Bay, the Pacific Northwest's largest retailer focused on healthy, natural nutrition for dogs and cats, have strengthened their longtime partnership, highlighting their commitment to improving the pet care industry for the benefit of dogs, cats and pet parents.

As part of this ongoing partnership, Dr. Katy Miller, DVM, Mud Bay's Director of Dog and Cat Health and Nutrition, has joined BSM Partners as Director, Veterinary Services. Dr. Miller will continue to work closely with Mud Bay's category and education teams as well as Mud Bay's valued manufacturing partners. Dr. Miller has extensive experience supporting retailers, retail employees, pet food companies and pet owners in the evaluation of veterinary inquiries on animal health and nutrition.

"For the last 11 years, Dr. Katy has been supporting Mud Bay, Muddies, and Mud Bay customers with compassion and well-researched solutions for dogs and cats. Our newest partnership with BSM will allow Mud Bay to keep Dr. Katy as one of Mud Bay's trusted advisors, while also making her valuable expertise available to other like-minded manufacturers and retailers across the pet industry. In return, Mud Bay will be gaining additional access to BSM's amazing staff of experts and well-documented research to help develop Mud Bay's next generation of solutions for dogs, cats and pet parents," said Al Puntillo, Co-CEO of Mud Bay.

"Dr. Katy is a highly-regarded veterinarian and pet care professional, and we are delighted to have her join our industry-leading team," said Dr. Bradley Quest, DVM, Principal, Veterinary Services at BSM Partners.

About BSM Partners

BSM Partners is the leading full-service pet care research, consulting, and strategy-to-shelf product innovation firm. BSM Partners collaborates with hundreds of clients, ranging from the largest companies to individual entrepreneurs, to provide both technical and business solutions. To learn more, go to www.bsmpartners.net.

About Mud Bay

Founded in 1988 in Olympia, Washington, Mud Bay is the Pacific Northwest's largest retailer focused on healthy, natural nutrition for dogs and cats. With 61 locations in Washington and Oregon, Mud Bay remains focused on providing a quality shopping experience for both pets and pet owners with a solution-based staff approach. For more information about Mud Bay, visit www.mudbay.com.

