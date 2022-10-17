PLP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF DELTA CONECTORES, S.A. DE C.V.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) announced today that it has acquired Delta Conectores, S.A. de C.V.

Founded in 1979 and based out of Aguascalientes, Mexico, Delta designs and manufactures substation connector systems and accessory hardware for high-voltage AC systems and is a market leader in Mexico. The acquisition of Delta will greatly expand PLP's operational and technical capabilities in the region while supporting its overall global substation strategy.

"The addition of Delta to the PLP family expands our existing substation product offering. They bring a high level of design expertise and bolster our manufacturing capabilities in North America. We are excited to welcome the Delta team to PLP," stated Ryan Ruhlman, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development at PLP.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

