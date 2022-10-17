Orexo´s Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2023

UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prior to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) that will take place on April 18, 2023, a Nomination Committee has been appointed comprising the same members as ahead of the AGM hosted earlier this year:

Christian Salling , Novo Holdings A/S, also Chairman of the Nomination Committee

Claus Berner Møller, ATP

Patrik Walldov , representative for Anders Walldov (incl. indirect holding via Brohuvudet AB)

James Noble , Chairman of the Board of Orexo

The shareholders having appointed members of the Nomination Committee together represent approximately 38 percent of the voting rights as of September 30, 2022.

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals to the AGM regarding Chairman of the Meeting, Chairman of the Board, Board members, Board member fees, any remuneration for committee work, and fees to the auditor, as well as principles for the composition of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be presented in the Notice of the AGM and on Orexo's website, www.orexo.com.

Shareholders who want to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do this by sending an e-mail to ir@orexo.com (subject "Nomination Committee") or by letter posted to "Orexo's Nomination Committee", Orexo AB, P.O. Box 303, SE-751 05 Uppsala, Sweden, by February 17, 2023 at the latest.

