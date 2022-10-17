Orbital Studios Becomes Hollywood's First PacketFabric Connected Stage

An automated 100G on-premise port will allow productions flexible connectivity

CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketFabric , the leading provider of private, on-demand connectivity, today announced that Orbital Virtual Studios will be joining the Network-as-a-Service by housing a Point of Presence (PoP) at their stage facility. This aligns with PacketFabric's strategic move to empower stages with production-grade connectivity and multi-cloud access.

PacketFabric logo (PRNewsfoto/PacketFabric) (PRNewswire)

Orbital Virtual Studios joins the Network-as-a-Service by housing a Point of Presence (PoP) at their stage facility.

As the entertainment industry sees the proliferation of stages containing LED walls, many are seeking more robust Internet capabilities to meet the demands of virtual production's condensed timelines and large data volumes. Productions shooting at Orbital can now securely and affordably send full resolution, original or "camera raw" footage to all locations on the fabric, including AWS, Azure, and GCP, directly from the Stage. PacketFabric's platform includes full redundancy, real-time bandwidth control, exceptional SLAs, full monitoring, usage-based billing, and instant control through the API-driven platform.

Orbital aims to equip content creators with best practices and state-of-the-art services. "Our clients deserve the best tech, with the highest speed, private connections, and secure access for their stakeholders around the world," said the stage's co-founder, A.J. Wedding. "Our goal from the start has been to break through the present limitations of virtual production, including the barriers that come with legacy networks. PacketFabric has proven to be THE partner to help us do just that."

The business model allows Orbital to resell redundant, scalable 100G PacketFabric connectivity directly to its production and studio clients. As Michael Glickman, Chief of Business Development for PacketFabric said, "The magic sparked between Orbital and PacketFabric's capabilities will transform the way content creators work, cutting the time and cost of execution. Orbital is leading this charge, and we look forward to shared success."

Saving Productions Time and Money

"PacketFabric's first priority is to honor the mission-critical nature and breakneck operational tempo of a production. As a partner who understands the power of disruptive networking, Orbital deserves nothing less," said Dave Ward, CEO of PacketFabric.

Once the network is implemented, studios seeking private access to files for Visual Effects can be immediately provided with their requested camera raw footage. Other workflows involving high-priority review or distribution will also see faster turnaround times due to the high bandwidth service.

Anna Claiborne, CTO of PacketFabric, stated, "the enterprise space has profited from economically viable, automated networking for years. I'm thrilled to see my friends in entertainment taking advantage of what real network agility has to offer. Fortune favors the bold."

About Orbital Virtual Studios

Orbital Virtual Studios (https://orbitalvs.com), which provides high-quality virtual production services via two stages at its downtown Los Angeles headquarters, has built a pipeline for capturing in-camera visual effects (ICVFX) at final pixel quality. Founded in 2021 by A.J. Wedding and Christopher Cope, Orbital Studios' VFX credits include the episodic series, Snowfall on FX, Justified: City Primeval for Sony Pictures Television and History's Greatest Heists for History Channel. The studio employs the precision tracking of OptiTrack technology and Planar LED screens on its virtual production stages while leveraging powerful media servers and real-time game engines. For more information, visit Orbitalvs.com .

About PacketFabric

Founded in 2015, PacketFabric connectivity is designed from the ground up for elasticity, scale, performance, programmability, and security without compromise, enabling stages to deliver optimal digital business outcomes. PacketFabric's Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform leverages a massively scalable private optical network, the latest in packet switching technology, and end-to-end automation. PacketFabric delivers on-demand, private, and secure connectivity services between hundreds of premier colocation facilities and cloud providers across the globe. IT, network, and DevOps teams can deploy cloud-scale connectivity in minutes via an advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web portal. PacketFabric was recognized as the "2021 CRN Emerging Vendor, 2020 Fierce Telecom Innovation Award for Cloud Services," a Futuriom 40 Top Private Company, and a "2020 Cool Vendor in Enhanced Internet Services and Cloud Connectivity" by Gartner. PacketFabric investors include NantWorks and Digital Alpha Advisors. For more information, visit packetfabric.com .

Media contact:

marketing@packetfabric.com

Orbital Virtual Studios logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PacketFabric