Katten Expands NYC Securities Litigation Group with Sarah Eichenberger

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that Sarah Eichenberger, former in-house counsel at Amazon.com, has joined the firm's Securities Litigation practice as a partner in New York.

Eichenberger most recently oversaw commercial litigation for Amazon.com where she led its response to securities litigation, Section 220 books and records litigation, and derivative matters, and managed a variety of consumer class action litigation. Prior to that, she was a litigation partner at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, where she represented Fortune 500 companies, major banks and health care corporations in make-or-break merger litigation and defended clients in US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) investigations and enforcement proceedings.

"Sarah is a talented securities litigator who understands the unique needs and challenges faced by public companies," said Bruce G. Vanyo, chair of Katten's Securities Litigation practice. "She brings strong credentials and undoubtedly will be a steady hand and a fierce advocate for our clients who may be facing serious securities actions and regulatory scrutiny."

For more than a decade, Eichenberger has defended public companies, C-suite professionals and financial institutions with their high-stakes litigation, regulatory and corporate governance matters. She helps clients successfully navigate a range of complex matters, including securities class actions, stockholder derivative litigation, commercial disputes, internal investigations and regulatory proceedings. She also has significant experience defending clients in post-merger litigation.

Eichenberger also is experienced in representing clients in connection with Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) investigations, cybersecurity incidents and white collar criminal matters.

Katten's Securities Litigation practice has a stellar reputation for defending securities matters for some of the country's most prestigious companies. Recently, the group welcomed Danette R. Edwards, former Senior Counsel in the SEC's Enforcement Division, as a partner in Washington, DC.

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals.

