As a TikTok Marketing Partner, the team looked to create a solution to help solve for one of the most time consuming challenges within the industry, influencer identification

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced last week at TikTok World, TikTok's Creator Marketplace now features more than 800,000 creators around the world. With over a quarter of brands still identifying finding the right influencers for their campaigns as a significant challenge, Captiv8's latest Influencer Velocity Index (IVI) tool was recognized for its innovation and ability to significantly cut down time during influencer discovery.

Influencer Marketing Leader, Captiv8's Latest A.I. Powered Creator Matching Tool Wins #BuildforTikTok Innovation Challenge (PRNewswire)

Captiv8 named the 2022 #BuildforTikTok Innovation Challenge champion by TikTok at Adweek NYC

IVI is a dynamic AI-enabled talent recommendation engine from Captiv8 that allows marketers to auto-generate a list of the most relevant talent based on the metrics that matter most. In testing our AI-generated lists with clients, advertisers saw:

Time Saved: 88% decrease in time required to build lists time

New Creator Discovery : 76% new creators recommended for fresh content and perspectives

Better Talent Lists: 9/10 talent experts would recommend, as the AI lists functioned as a great starting point and led to higher talent approvals in the first round

Advertising spend on TikTok has grown 500% YoY on Captiv8's platform, and its IVI tool not only helps brands find perfect creators, but it in turn, helps generate creator content that will perform well as TikTok ads. As a result of the company's IVI solution, just today at Adweek NYC, Captiv8 was named the 2022 #BuildforTikTok Innovation Challenge champion by TikTok. In addition to this accomplishment, Captiv8 was also awarded the "2022 Best Influencer Marketing Platform" honor at the Influencer Marketing awards earlier this year.

"We know that finding the right creator on TikTok is one of the most time-consuming yet critical aspects of an influencer marketing activation. With so many creator performance indicators being invisible to brands, we set out to solve for discovering the right talent with the Influencer Velocity Index," said Krishna Subramanian, CEO and Co-Founder, Captiv8. "We know that TikTok continues to be the destination for creators across our network, so cracking the code on how to help brands more effectively enter the TikTok mix is crucial in helping our clients and our partners at TikTok continue to grow. We are incredibly honored to be recognized for IVI and working alongside our talented partner, TikTok on innovative solutions."

TikTok has been a catalyst for change when it comes to how brands think about creators, branded content, and community. As TikTok Marketing Partners , this latest accolade is added alongside Captiv8's TikTok Creator Marketplace API and Spark Code Integration. Visit Captiv8 to learn more.

About Captiv8:

Captiv8 is a full service influencer marketing solution that redefines end-to-end, inspiring you to think bigger, enabling you to plan smarter and empowering you to execute better. Through our intuitive workflow, brands can uncover actionable insights on trends, discover and vet influencers, seamlessly activate campaigns at scale, amplify branded content across the digital ecosystem, and prove business impact through our measurement dashboard. Our platform gives you the tools you need to build relationships and effective content, while our teams lend experiences and strategic services to steer you clear of common influencer marketing pitfalls.

Captiv8.io, the leading influencer marketing technology and branded content platform. Learn more at Captiv8.com (PRNewsfoto/Captiv8) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Captiv8