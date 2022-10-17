CKGSB Releases New Report on its 20 Most Influential Alumni

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) releases its new report "Flying Unicorns, Hidden Dragons", which tracks down twenty of the school's most influential alumni who are founders, co-founders or CEOs of Chinese unicorn companies valued at USD $1 billion or more. Spanning the sectors of e-commerce, technology, retail, healthcare, logistics, and private equity, the report includes twenty articles, one on each alumnus, and examines how they carved out success in their unicorn companies.

The report traces the journey of notable alumni such as Jack Ma from an English teacher to the founder of Alibaba, Fu Chengyu's rise from oilfield labourer to chairman of the world's largest oil refiner, Sinopec, and Li Dongsheng taking China's manufacturing global with TCL.

These articles not only include alumni who lead well-known companies worldwide such as Alibaba and Pinduoduo, but also those at up-and-coming unicorns such as China's most successful aesthetic medicine platform, SoYoung, the intracity deliverer service provider, FlashEx, and China's largest podcast platform, Ximalaya FM.

This report is a reflection of CKGSB's mission to create a new generation of economic disruptors with a renewed and enhanced emphasis on global responsibility, social purpose and long-term perspective. In fact, many of the alumni featured in the report represent leading enterprises in sustainable sectors, such as energy storage, medical devices, and fitness.

Since 2015, CKGSB has been working with prominent companies in China, such as Alibaba, Amazon, ByteDance, Baidu, JD.com, Microsoft (China), SenseTime, Tencent, and leading venture capitals, to set up an ecosystem that focuses on developing unicorn and soon-to-be-unicorn companies. Since 2016, the school has extended this initiative to Europe and now to the Americas, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, in partnership with leading institutions like IMD, Berkeley Engineering, UNESCO and the Dubai Executive Council. CKGSB's ecosystem for unicorns has developed more than 1,000 founders and co-founders of companies with Series A to more mature start-up companies, including 38 unicorn companies listed on CB Insights (2017-2022).

Read the full report for free here: https://english.ckgsb.edu.cn/report/flying-unicorns-hidden-dragons-20-ckgsb-alumni-leading-chinas-most-influential-companies/

