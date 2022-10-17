Anywhere(SM) Named to Forbes List of World's Best Employers for Second Year in a Row

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in residential real estate services (formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp.), today announced its recognition by Forbes magazine as one of the World's Best Employers 2022 for the second consecutive year. The prominent list is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, and recognizes top companies across the globe in varying industries based on feedback from employees.

Anywhere RE Logo (PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.) (PRNewswire)

"I am incredibly proud that Anywhere has been named a World's Best Employer by Forbes for the second year in a row," said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and chief executive officer. "As we continue on our transformation journey, this recognition is especially meaningful for Anywhere as it comes directly from the feedback of our people who embrace our shared purpose to empower everyone's next move."

Forbes and Statista selected the World's Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 150,000 employees from 57 countries working full or part time, with 800 employers awarded. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

"Earning this recognition for our workplace culture from our employees, the people who make Anywhere successful and a top destination for talent, is truly something to be celebrated," said Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Anywhere chief people officer. "We're excited to share this honor with all of our talented teams at Anywhere, who show up every day to move our industry forward and achieve exceptional results."

As one of the largest full service residential real estate services companies in the U.S., Anywhere is dedicated to creating a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and is a vocal advocate for equal opportunity and fair housing. In June, the company officially completed its corporate rebrand from Realogy to Anywhere, signifying a strategic emphasis on building a more frictionless and digitized home buying and selling experience for any consumer, anywhere. The transformation also represents the company's mission to further move its culture and talent strategy into the future – empowering employees' growth anywhere in their career journey.

Read more about the Anywhere company culture in its 2021 CSR Report. For more information, please visit anywhere.re and follow Anywhere on social media by visiting its LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages.

About Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, the Company supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The Company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, the Company fuels the productivity of its approximately 197,600 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 140,600 independent sales agents in 119 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, the Company has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

