360training Releases Free Active Shooter Training Courses for Students and the General Public

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360training, a leading provider of online regulatory training, released two free active shooter training courses focused on keeping communities safer. One course is developed for children, and the other course is developed for adults. These research-backed courses teach how to identify and protect oneself when faced with active shooter events. Both courses were developed by experts in public and private sector safety and security.

At 360training, we're no longer just bothered, saddened, and disturbed by mass shootings—we're ready to take action.

Tom Anderson, CEO of 360training, said, "After so many violent events, our communities deserve to feel safe. The United States government has yet to respond in any meaningful way to the heinous gun violence and mass shootings that have been on the rise for years. At 360training, we're no longer just bothered, saddened, and disturbed by this — we're ready to take action. As a national online education company, we have the unique opportunity to help our communities by offering these free courses that educate children and adults on how to respond during an active shooter event."

Though 360training cannot create gun safety regulations, the company is dedicated to making a positive change. In furthering its mission to provide training that enables safe, healthy communities, 360training is offering two free active shooter training courses dedicated to students and the general public:

Safe In School is an age-appropriate training for children aged 6-12. The course is customized to help students identify a school shooting event and know how to react in case of a violent event. This course is intended to be viewed with adult supervision and includes designated breaks to allow for check-in conversations. is an age-appropriate training for children aged 6-12. The course is customized to help students identify a school shooting event and know how to react in case of a violent event. This course is intended to be viewed with adult supervision and includes designated breaks to allow for check-in conversations.

Active Shooter Awareness is designed to teach adults the skills to recognize and react in life-threatening situations outside the home. It is intended to teach adults the warning signs to recognize a dangerous situation and how to react and cooperate with first responders. is designed to teach adults the skills to recognize and react in life-threatening situations outside the home. It is intended to teach adults the warning signs to recognize a dangerous situation and how to react and cooperate with first responders.

Those who take the courses will be able to understand how to cooperate with emergency responders, identify behavior, conditions, and causes of active shooter events, and be better prepared to deal with the psychological impact of active shooter events.

About the Course Consultants

360training consulted with Michael S. D'Angelo and Lindsay Loewe, LPC, NCC to create these comprehensive active shooter training courses. Michael is a board-certified security consultant and former Captain of the City of South Miami Police Department, and Lindsay is a trauma-informed psychotherapist in Wisconsin with over 12 years of experience working with children and families.

About 360training

360training is an integrated digital training and compliance platform for highly regulated industries. Through a unique combination of differentiated technology and deep regulatory expertise, 360training enables professionals to attain jobs and maintain industry-mandated requirements while helping organizations develop their workforces and remain compliant. 360training's robust, proprietary content library offers over 6,000 courses across major business verticals: Environment Health & Safety, Food & Beverage, Real Estate, Healthcare, Financial Services, and more.

Since 1997, 360training.com, Inc. has delivered over 11 million training plans across multiple brands, including HIPAA Exams, Meditec, AgentCampus, VanEd, TIPS, OSHAcampus, OSHA.com, and Learn2Serve. Please visit www.360training.com or their social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn to learn more.

