Viking Assists Local Business Owners with Successful Exit

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers and Acquisitions announces the successful acquisition of a well-established lawn service company by a Purchaser poised for continued success.

Lake Norman Lawn Systems Inc. was founded by Tom and Donna Cameli in 1996. The company provides full landscaping services to residential and commercial customers in the greater Lake Norman area. The company established a solid reputation for high quality, dependable, year-round landscaping with excellent customer service and competitive prices. The company has maintained an annual customer retention rate of 98% due to its personal service and experienced work crews with strong retention records. The business was purchased by TPG Holding I LLC, who plans to continue to uphold the strong customer service reputation of Lake Norman Lawn Systems.

Jeff Edge of Viking Mergers was the advisor on the transaction.

Sellers, Tom and Donna, shared, "It was a wonderful experience working with Jeff Edge and Viking Mergers & Acquisitions. From our first contact to the sale of our business, Jeff was available at all times to answer our questions and to guide us through the process. He understood the ups and downs and was a great mediator in the experience. Our business sold and closed within 3.5 months of our first contact with Jeff and the Viking Group. We are very happy with the whole experience and would highly recommend this group to anyone seeking to purchase or sell a business."

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's brokers are former business owners themselves. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing over 800 successful transactions.

