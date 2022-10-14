UFCW Local 1776 Vows to Fight for Members at Kroger and Albertsons Amid Merger Agreement

CANONSBURG, Pa., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UFCW Local 1776 President Wendell Young IV issued the following statement regarding the definitive merger agreement announced by Kroger and Albertsons Companies:

"It is imperative that our members know that their contracts will remain in effect throughout this process and that they understand we will continue to fight for their rights. We have already begun working with our International Union and UFCW Locals throughout the country to assess the potential impact and develop a strategy in response to this announcement."

UFCW represents approximately 3,500 members combined at the two companies. UFCW Local 1776 represents a total of nearly 35,000 members in retail, healthcare, meat and food processing, and in the casino industry, among other sectors.

