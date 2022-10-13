juli Honored as a Top 50 Technology of the Year by Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- juli , the AI-powered chronic condition platform, has been named a Tech Top 50 honoree by the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council ( MassTLC ), the region's leading technology association and the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders.

juli is a management platform that empowers patients and their care teams to manage complex chronic conditions. The AI-powered app combines patient-provided data, environmental data, and a patient's social and behavioral context to identify micro-behavioral changes that can improve health. juli supports patients with chronic health conditions like asthma, migraine, depression, bipolar disorder, and chronic pain. (PRNewsfoto/juli) (PRNewswire)

The award recognizes Massachusetts technologies that have made a significant impact during the past year across 11 categories, and juli was recognized in the Healthcare Tech category.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by MassTLC for our platform to help manage chronic conditions," said Bettina Hein, juli's CEO and co-Founder. "As the rate of chronic disease in America continues to increase, juli is becoming an important aid in helping our users to understand triggers and modify behaviors that keep their conditions stable and help improve outcomes."

juli engages consumers to power their own health while offering their healthcare providers insights from sub-episodic health data. It helps people manage their mental health conditions like depression and bipolar disorder, as well as chronic conditions like migraine, asthma, hypertension and chronic pain.

The juli platform does this by aggregating and analyzing data from electronic medical records, smartphones, wearable devices and the environment, as well as patient responses to 3-5 daily questions and bi-weekly clinically validated, disease-specific questionnaires. juli then uses AI and machine learning to analyze these data and suggests personalized micro-behavioral changes to help alleviate symptoms of the conditions, and adjusts suggestions based on how users respond.

juli is currently conducting a randomized controlled trial in collaboration with University College London (UCL) to validate its impact on symptoms and well-being. The study includes patients with either depression or asthma; people interested in participating can enroll at https://www.juli.co/clinical-trials .

About juli

juli is an AI-driven next-gen chronic condition management platform for multi-factorial and comorbid conditions, currently covering asthma, migraine, chronic pain, hypertension, depression and bipolar disorder.

Patients and their care teams that use juli can track their conditions easily, understand triggers and get recommendations on how to get better or avoid the next episode. This empowers patients to take an active role in managing their condition and improving their outcomes, helping providers, health systems, insurers and employers lower costs. For more information visit https://www.juli.co/ .

Media Contact:

Todd Stein

todd@toddsteincommunications.com

510.417.0612

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE juli