IRRAS Announces Participation and Data Presentation at the 22nd European Congress of Neurosurgery

The 22 nd European Congress of Neurosurgery will take place in Belgrade , Serbia, on October 16-20, 2022 .

Dr. Behnam Rezai Jahromi , a neurosurgeon from Helsinki University Hospital, will present a case series poster, titled "Active CSF Exchange System for IVH Treatment."

Dr. Rezai Jahromi will also lead a live IRRAflow educational session on Tuesday, October 18th , at 1000 CET within the IRRAS booth in the Congress' Exhibit Hall.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS, a commercial-stage medical technology company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, today announced it will be exhibiting at EANS 2022, the 22nd European Congress of Neurosurgery, hosted by the European Association of Neurological Societies. After two consecutive years in which the Congress was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the EANS Annual Congress is again being held in person in Belgrade, Serbia, on 16 to 20 October 2022. Attendees of EANS 2022 are encouraged to learn more about IRRAS' products, including its IRRAflow Active Fluid Exchange system, by visiting IRRAS' booth #10.

In addition to exhibiting its products for conference participants, clinical data regarding the use of the IRRAflow system to treat intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) and intraventricular hemorrhage (IVH) will be presented in a case series poster by Dr. Behnam Rezai Jahromi, a neurosurgeon from Helsinki University Hospital. The poster presentation, titled "Active CSF Exchange System for IVH Treatment," will be available for review, in-person and virtually, for registered participants of EANS.

"My experience utilizing IRRAflow has shown impressive results in clearing out toxic blood in ventricles after patients have experienced ruptured aneurysms and the associated intracranial hemorrhage," said Dr. Rezai Jahromi. "The combination of the IRRAflow system's recurring irrigation, when combined with thrombolytic medication, can change the composition of cerebrospinal fluid, accelerate the ability to remove the toxic materials, and improve the clinical outcomes of these critically ill patients."

Dr. Rezai Jahromi will also lead an educational session on Tuesday, October 18th, at 1000 CET within the IRRAS booth. During the session, Dr. Rezai Jahromi will present his clinical experience utilizing IRRAflow to treat IVH patients and will also provide an update on the ARCH (Active Removal of Intracerebral Hematoma via active irrigation of ventricular system) clinical trial.

To learn more about the ARCH clinical trial, click here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05118997?cond=active+removal&draw=2&rank=1.

About IRRAS

IRRAS is a global medical care company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to improve the lives of critically ill patients. IRRAS designs, develops, and commercializes neurocritical care products that transform patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methodologies. IRRAS markets and sells its comprehensive, innovative IRRAflow and Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product lines to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organization in the United States and select European countries as well as an international network of distribution partners.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: IRRAS).

