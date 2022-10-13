Health: A Political Choice - Investing in Health For All Launches at World Health Summit ahead of the G20 Bali Summit

This pandemic is a stark reminder that health is the backbone of prosperous, peaceful and secure societies.

The latest in this series of publications launches at the World Health Summit - Berlin , 16–18 October.

Combining voices of leaders in health for true Health Equity, it examines how we improve the the global state of physical and mental health and well-being for everyone.

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With investment in universal health coverage underperforming, future pandemics pose a real threat not only to the health of all people, but also to the very foundations of our healthcare services, systems and societies.

Health: A Political Choice – Investing in Health For All (PRNewswire)

Health: A Political Choice – Investing in Health For All addresses the gaps in global health care and services and considers where targeted investment can help us to heal and thrive.

Fourth in what is now a well-renowned series of titles, it calls on all leaders, policymakers and influencers in both the world's most established and underserved economies for an immediate global response. It covers the multisectoral collaboration required to address the challenges of and achieve the goal of true global health equity.

The title features 50 renowned authors' bespoke articles in a prestigious line-up including Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general; Axel Pries, president of the World Health Summit; Karl Lauterbach, Germany's health minister; Ayoade Olatunbosun-Alakija, chair, African Union, African Vaccine Delivery Alliance; Tharman Shanmugaratnam, G20 High Level Independent Panel on Financing the Global Commons for Pandemic Preparedness and Response; the Right Honourable Helen Clark, former prime minister of New Zealand; Jagan Chapagain, secretary-general, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies; and Nicola Sturgeon, first minister of Scotland.

Authors explore how Covid-19 has changed ways countries deliver public health care; one city's adoption of the 'doughnut model' economy, so every resident can thrive without putting unmanageable pressure on the planet; and how important health workers are in making our global health system resilient.

Health: A Political Choice – Investing in Health For All is an official publication of The Global Governance Project, a joint initiative between GT Media Group, the Global Governance Program at the University of Toronto, and the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.

