Haivision Awarded Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) Approval for Video Distribution Solutions Portfolio

Certification underscores Haivision's ongoing commitment

to deliver defense customers best-in-class, mission-critical video solutions

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced that it has successfully obtained Department of Defense, Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL) certification for its video distribution solutions portfolio, including the Haivision Media Platform, Makito X and X4 video encoder and decoder, Kraken, and Haivision Media Gateway.

Haivision Systems Inc. logo (CNW Group/Haivision Systems Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The DoDIN APL is the single consolidated list of communication and collaboration products that have completed cybersecurity and interoperability certification for use throughout the U.S. DoD. The APL represents the agency's master list of products available that are secure, trusted, and certified for deployment within the DoD's technology infrastructure.

"The certification of Haivision solutions on the APL reflects our commitment to ensuring our customers meet the highest security standards," said Alex Beck, Senior Vice President, Defense & Aerospace, Haivision. "The DoDIN APL is the gold standard for network security and allows our customers to easily and quickly deploy Haivision solutions knowing that they have met extensive security and interoperability testing requirements."

Haivision video solutions covered by the certification include:

Makito X4 and X Video Encoders and Decoders

Makito X1 Rugged Video Encoder

Haivision Media Gateway

Haivision Media Platform

Kraken Transcoder

Haivision Play 4000 Set Top Box

Haivision Helper

Haivision's APL certification reinforces and strengthens the company's reputation and history of compliance with the strict security and interoperability requirements of the DoD community. Relied upon by federal and military organizations, Haivision video solutions are recognized globally for their low latency, quality, security, and reliability in the most demanding and challenging environments.

For further information about our video solutions for mission-critical applications, please visit www.haivision.com.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.