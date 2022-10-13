BPOC RECOGNIZED AS A FOUNDER FRIENDLY PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BPOC , one of the longest-tenured healthcare private equity firms, announced today that it has been named to Inc.'s 2022 Founder-Friendly Investors List , honoring private equity and venture capital firms that have a track record of successfully backing founder-led businesses.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity or venture capital firms. Founders detailed their experiences partnering with private equity and venture capital firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

"BPOC's leadership team understands the commitment founders make to grow their businesses and works alongside them to achieve scalable growth in line with a founder's vision. We have a storied history of investing in founder-led businesses, often as the first source of outside capital for many entrepreneurs. This recognition from Inc. is a testament to our transparent and collegial approach as we strive to accelerate growth by investing in infrastructure, implementing operational improvements and connecting founders with our extensive network of industry experts," said Greg Moerschel, Managing Partner at BPOC. "We are honored to be named among such an elite group of investment firms and proud that the founders we partner with recognize our commitment to match their sense of purpose and drive throughout the entirety of the investment."

BPOC seeks to provide founders with strategic value-add services beyond capital resources, ensuring that all aspects of a founder's legacy are protected and strengthened. The firm's investment in operational improvement, technologies and operational expertise allows founder-led businesses to accelerate and scale growth, all while the company's management team retains the independence to lead the business they have built.

"From the initial investment, BPOC was an ideal partner to Paragon Medical, helping us reach the next phase of growth with significant operating expansion, investment in advanced equipment, and strategic planning with executive placements," said Toby Buck, CEO and Founder of Paragon Medical, a leading outsourced orthopedic contract manufacturing organization, and the company for which BPOC was named to the list. "BPOC's goal is to work alongside management to elevate companies to the next stage of growth, and we are proud to have worked side-by-side with the firm in the true spirit of partnership, building on Paragon's strong foundation."

The final list recognizes firms that entrepreneurs collaborate with and trust as they receive the financial support they need to help drive growth. All have successful track records of remaining actively involved with the businesses they invest in. In its fourth year, this year's list brought in Inc.'s most competitive applicant pool, featuring both private equity and venture capital firms across industry sectors.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2022

Introduced in 2019, the Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firms list quickly established itself as one of Inc.'s most resourceful franchises. It has become a go-to guide for entrepreneurs who want to grow their companies while retaining an ownership stake.

ABOUT BPOC

Founded in 1996, BPOC is a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests exclusively in healthcare companies and is one of the nation's most experienced investors in the industry having raised five funds with total capital commitments of nearly $1.8 billion. BPOC has invested in numerous provider, manufacturing, outsourcing, distribution and information technology companies through growth equity, management buyouts and leveraged recapitalizations. For more information, visit www.bpoc.com .

ABOUT INC.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

The "Founder-Friendly Investors" award is a program designed by Inc. Magazine to help founder-led companies accelerate growth and create revenue. Private equity and venture capital firms that have exited U.S.-based, founder-led portfolio companies are eligible to apply. For investments to qualify, portfolio company founders must have remained actively involved in their business for at least one year post-investment. Winning firms are selected based upon their track record, reputation, leadership and founder references. BPOC is not aware of the number of advisers also surveyed for the award. Like all entrants, BPOC paid a fee to be considered for this award and pays a fee to Inc. Magazine to use the collateral associated with the use of the award. This award is not to be construed as indicative of BPOC's future performance. Reference to an award is only one piece of information relevant to an evaluation of an investment adviser such as BPOC. Finally, this award represents information as of a specific date and time and may not reflect important information related to an evaluation of the investment adviser which has occurred prior to, or subsequent to, the award.

CONTACT:

Alex Nye

M: 814 671 7497

E: anye@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE BPOC