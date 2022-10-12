THE WHARF DELIVERS ITS MUCH-ANTICIPATED WATERFRONT COMPLETION ON ITS FIVE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

With Over Three Million Square Feet of Development, The Wharf Unveils New Public Spaces, 20 New Retail Concepts, and an Additional 1.15 Million Square Feet of Mixed-Use Space

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hoffman-Madison Waterfront (HMW), The Wharf's development partnership, is celebrating two historical milestones: The five-year anniversary of The Wharf's grand opening, and the substantial completion of the waterfront development that extends from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair. Since its initial opening on October 12, 2017, The Wharf, one of the country's most innovative and vibrant waterfront neighborhoods, has reestablished DC as a true waterfront city.

Spanning more than 3.5 million square feet, the waterfront neighborhood is filled with stunning architecture, prime residential and retail space, and exceptional culinary and entertainment options. The Wharf is now home to:

Four hotels, including DC's first Pendry hotel

Over 1,400 residential units across four apartment residences and three condominium buildings, including Amaris designed by Rafael Viñoly Architects & Thomas Juul-Hansen

More than 1,000,000 square feet of Trophy and Class-A office space, with businesses that include Fish & Richardson, Williams & Connolly, LLP, The Atlantic, and Freedom Forum

A myriad of rooftops, piers, promenades and green spaces that offer stunning views of the water and DC

Three live music venues and more than 85 dining and shopping concepts

Retail space across the entire waterfront neighborhood is 94% leased. New dining and retail options will be opening on a rolling basis starting this fall.

In celebration of these significant milestones, The Wharf is kicking off nine months of community events and experiences featuring performances by DC artists and neighborhood favorites. The Wharf has become known as the region's top destination for public events with more than 100 signature activations each year, including The District's Holiday Boat Parade, Bloomaroo at the Home of the Cherry Blossoms, Mardi Gras Parade at The Wharf, Oktoberfest, and Running of the Chihuahuas Family Fun Day.

"Five years ago today, we celebrated the opening of The Wharf and I knew then that this neighborhood was going to be unlike any other. As someone who lives and works at The Wharf, I continue to be in awe every day of this vibrant waterfront community and the magnetic energy that draws people here from across the region, country and the world," said Monty Hoffman, Founder and Chairman of Hoffman & Associates. "Bringing the vision for The Wharf to life was only possible because of our longstanding partnership with the District of Columbia and all the dedicated people who believed in what this waterfront could become. The Wharf is for everybody. It's a place where people connect with each other - to live, to work, to dine, and to celebrate. The waterfront, food, and music may be the catalysts, but it's the millions of visitors who create their own authentic experience. And today, we celebrate the opening of The Wharf's final phase and making DC a true waterfront city."

"We truly have a lot to celebrate today," said Amer Hammour, Chairman of Madison Marquette. "Having worked on this project for the past decade, it's exciting to see The Wharf become the premier project at the center of our nation's capital and create one of the most unique districts in the world, a must-see destination for Washington visitors and an essential gathering place for this city's residents. The Wharf has brought together the most illustrious organizations in our trophy office buildings, the best group of diverse restaurants and eating places, four great hotels, many music and performance venues and a host of incredible amenities and events. This unique combination of uses and programming which take advantage of our city's splendid waterfront is an ecosystem for sustained growth and a proven track record of stability and economic strength. Through the pandemic and through these times of economic turmoil, the property has been incredibly resilient and continues to grow and improve. It has remained stable and strong, its activity and attraction continue to grow, and we continue to attract the best tenants, users, and clients."

"A decade after my bill was signed into law setting us on this path, The Wharf has become a vibrant waterfront community, home to residents, workers, and visitors alike," said Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC). "Today's celebration of The Wharf's completion solidifies DC as a true waterfront city with unparalleled public offerings. It is my great pleasure to thank Monty Hoffman, Amer Hammour, the team from Hoffman-Madison Waterfront and all the community partners for their dedication and work on this visionary project."

"Since we opened The Wharf five years ago, it has become a place for residents and visitors alike to come together, shop and dine out, and enjoy our city's waterfront," said DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. "Today, we're celebrating even more jobs, housing, and opportunity for DC residents and businesses. And we're celebrating Washington, DC as a world-class waterfront city."

NEW TO THE WHARF

Dining

&pizza (11 Market Square SW): Washington, DC -based fast-casual pizzeria serving personalized pizza with community and neighborhood-inspired decor and food collaborations. Opening summer 2023.

bartaco at The Wharf (645 Wharf St.) : Patrons can enjoy unique tacos, rice bowls, margaritas and more from the curated menu at its fourth location in the DMV. Opening early 2023.

Bar Pendry (655 Water St. SW): Located in the Pendry hotel, Bar Pendry offers exquisite cocktails and light bites in a sleek setting. Opening November 2022 .

Blank Street Coffee (605 Wharf St. SW) : A popular small-format coffee shop. Opening spring 2023.

Easy Company Wine Bar (98 Blair Alley SW): Alfresco bar, inspired by cafe bars across Europe , serving house draft wines and popular frozen drinks. Opening November 2022 .

Flora Flora (655 Water St. SW, 2nd Floor): Flora Flora at Pendry is a Latin-influenced poolside restaurant combining the cuisines of Mexico , Peru , and Argentina . Opening November 2022 .

Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips (665 Wharf St. SW) : British-themed counter offering elevated fish & chips. Opening October 2022 .

Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen (652 Wharf St. SW): Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay's surf-and-turf restaurant, which pays tribute to his hit Hell's Kitchen TV show on FOX, will bring a variety of steak and seafood offerings, including its famous Beef Wellington and lobster risotto, to the waterfront restaurant located in a two-story building directly on the water. Opening November 2022 .

Kilwins Chocolates & Ice Cream (663 Water St.) : Offering the best chocolates, hand-made fudge, ice cream and other on-site crafted treats in a modern setting. Opening November 2022 .

Kinfolk Southern Kitchen (685 Wharf St. SW): An Americana bourbon and barbecue restaurant featuring spirits and smoky flavors created by Eaternity-The Social Restaurant Group. Opening fall 2023.

Limani (670 Wharf St. SW) : The first location out of New York for the Greek-Mediterranean restaurant offering a seafood-focused menu. Opening fall 2023.

Little Chicken (11 Pearl Street SW): Tasty chicken in buckets, tenders, combos and amazing sandwiches combined with fresh pies, and cold beer—with a bit of fun and games in the backyard-style alley patio. Opening April 2023 .

Live K Karaoke Ba r (730 Maine Ave SW): A brand new karaoke bar bursting onto DC's karaoke scene with private rooms and a main stage where you can sing and dance to your favorite songs. Opening November 2022 .

Lucky Buns (675 Wharf St.) : Acclaimed chef and Food Network personality Alex McCoy's popular burger spot. Opening early 2023.

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls (681 Water St.) : Offering authentic Maine-style lobster rolls based on simple, honest recipes and traditional accompaniments from the coast of Maine. Opening early 2023.

Milk & Honey Café (676 Maine Ave SW) : New Orleans-style soul food restaurant featuring brunch and cocktails. Opening early 2023.

Moonraker (655 Water St. SW, 14th Floor): Moonraker lounge at Pendry pairs a Japanese-leaning menu with a curated library of Japanese whisky and cocktails. Opening November 2022 .

Philippe by Philippe Chow (635 Wharf St.): An iconic New York City restaurant for almost two decades, Philippe Chow has become a staple with a world-renowned menu of Beijing-style dishes that has pioneered the way for elevated Chinese cuisine in the U.S. Opening May 2023 .

Slice of Match Box (664 Maine Ave SW) : Wood-fired pizza eatery taking the very best of regional brand Matchbox in a fast-casual setting with table service and a full bar. Opening spring 2023.

Starbucks (625 7th St SW) : Iconic café serving hot and cold drinks as well as light bites. Now open.

Wharf Morning DC (630 Wharf St. SW): Al fresco European breakfast all day—served with a waterfront breeze—featuring cherished Greek and Turkish vacation villages' recipes. Opening late fall 2022.

Retail

Dock Shop (650 Wharf St.) : Bringing marina essentials including sundries, snacks, drinks, and The Wharf's official logo merchandise—as well as the waterfront neighborhood's first fuel dock. Now open.

Georgetown Optician (699 Water St.) : Providing high-end eyewear and optical services throughout the DC area. Opening October 2022 .

Scissors & Scotch (677 Water St.): Combining barbering and modern spa services with patrons' favorite watering hole. Opening summer 2023.

Child Care

Goddard School (652 Maine Avenue): The early childhood education provider will open its second SW neighborhood location. Opening November 2022 .

Hospitality:

Pendry, Washington DC - The Wharf (655 Water St. SW): A boutique luxury brand from Montage International, Pendry Washington DC - The Wharf will feature 131 guestrooms, including 34 suites, as well as three signature dining and bar concepts, including a rooftop lounge with panoramic views, a state-of-the-art Spa Pendry, and 5,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. Opening November 2022 .

Residential

Amaris (760 Maine Ave SW): Designed by the world-renowned architect, Rafael Viñoly, the 12-story, 96-unit waterfront condominium residence combines bold architecture with sweeping views. Sales began in Spring 2021 with move-ins beginning in November 2022 .

The Tides (35 Parker Row SW): The Tides, a 12-story, 255-unit apartment residence designed by the acclaimed architecture firm ODA New York, offers striking views of the Potomac alongside a diverse mix of residences. Move-ins began July 2022 .

Office

670 & 680 Maine (670 and 680 Maine St.): 670 & 680 Maine boasts waterfront and monumental views, complemented by artfully-designed architectural elements such as The Oculus which is formed by a striking glass bridge that connects the towers on the second level. The anchor tenant for all of 680 Maine and part of 670 Maine is the esteemed law firm Williams & Connolly LLP. The office buildings were designed by SHoP Architects with WDG Architects as the architect of record. Move-ins have begun.

DCX (610 Water St. SW): The 90,000-square-foot, five-story mixed-use office building boasts 360-degree views including expansive views of the waterfront, a cantilevered floor design and market-leading, 11-foot finished ceilings. The "jewel box" office is fully leased with The Atlantic moving its headquarters to The Wharf and additional office space for Freedom Forum. The building was designed by awarding-winning Morris Adjmi Architects. Move-ins beginning early 2023.

Outdoor Parks & Public Spaces

The Green (adjacent to 601 Wharf St. at Maine Ave. SW): The 1.5-acre park, designed by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates (MVVA), offers quiet seating areas, shade trees and elegant landscaping, tied together by a water basin outfitted with an iconic centerpiece fountain made of sculptural raw Montclair Danby marble—recycled from remnant pieces unsuitable for headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. Open October 12, 2022 .

The Grove (at the corner of Riley and Wharf Streets SW.): An intimate 2,400-square-foot outdoor waterview deck featuring a fire pit, a small busker stage to showcase local talent and shared space for al fresco dining. Open October 12, 2022 .

M Street Landing (adjacent to 604 Water Street St. SW) : A 2,000-square-foot outdoor, waterfront space perfect for lounging in the sunshine with views of the Wharf Marina. Open October 12, 2022 .

The Terrace (adjacent to 610 Water Street SW): An 1,800-square-foot outdoor space that offers areas for relaxation or for private event and waterfront wedding rentals. Open December 2022 .

Marina

Wharf Marina (650 Water St. SW): A world-class 309-slip marina providing a distinctive venue for local and visiting boaters as well as the largest liveaboard community on the East Coast. Opened May 2022 .

For more information, visit wharfdc.com . For exact restaurant and retail opening dates, more information can be found at wharfdc.com/restaurants .

ABOUT THE WHARF:

The Wharf is a remarkable $3.6 billion, world-class, mixed-use neighborhood that has established Washington, DC as a true waterfront city. Located along the Washington Channel of the Potomac River, The Wharf's mile-long neighborhood was completed on October 12, 2022, five years from its initial opening in 2017. Encompassing more than 3.5 million square feet of development, The Wharf is home to a remarkable collection of residences, offices, hotels, shops, restaurants, cultural uses, marinas, and public spaces including waterfront parks, promenades, piers, and docks.

The Wharf is distinguished by its mile-long, pedestrian promenade stretching from the Municipal Fish Market to Fort McNair along with three new public parks including The Green, a 1.5-acre green space that connects the waterfront to Maine Avenue and M Street SW. Located just blocks from the National Mall and in close proximity to Metro, The Wharf serves up panoramic waterfront views from its notable outdoor recreational spaces including four expansive public piers. With hundreds of diverse and engaging community events bringing together residents and visitors alike, The Wharf has quickly become one of the District's most popular neighborhoods. More information about The Wharf is available at wharfdc.com .

ABOUT HOFFMAN-MADISON WATERFRONT

Hoffman-Madison Waterfront (HMW) is the development partnership behind The Wharf, the $3.6 billion, mile-long neighborhood along Washington, DC's waterfront. The team is led by a joint venture between Hoffman & Associates and Madison Marquette, in partnership with ER Bacon Development, City Partners, Paramount Development, and Triden Development. Hoffman-Madison Waterfront's development, The Wharf, is a model public-private partnership and is the largest planned unit development (PUD) in the history of Washington, DC. The project's principal public partner is the District of Columbia's Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED).

