MFHA Announces Its Roundtable Series Presented by American Express: "ELEVATE Your DEI - A Menu for Change"

American Express will host a kick-off Leadership Event for Industry Executives in Washington, D.C. to spotlight MFHA's DEI Research and ELEVATE

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance (MFHA) will partner with American Express to offer a series of roundtable events designed to introduce the industry to ELEVATE – A Menu for Change, a step-by-step toolkit, created by MFHA, with proven best practices and proactive business strategies that helps companies create and foster effective diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies and practices and measure success.

ELEVATE – A Menu for Change is a step-by-step toolkit, created by MFHA, with proven best practices and proactive business strategies that helps companies create and foster effective diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies and practices and measure success. (PRNewswire)

MFHA will partner with American Express to offer events to introduce the industry to ELEVATE – A Menu for Change.

The Roundtables offer MFHA members and invited guests an opportunity to learn more about ELEVATE and the landmark 2022 DEI Report that shares insights on how diversity practices impact workforce recruitment and retention.

"DEI is shown to be a key factor in keeping employees engaged, but there's often a gap between what employers and employees believe about representation in their companies," said Gerry Fernandez, President of MFHA. "We're excited to dive into the data and share how enterprises, franchisees and operators can use ELEVATE to integrate DEI initiatives into their business strategies and their day-to-day operations."

The series will begin with a Leadership Roundtable on October 14, hosted by American Express, where leaders from MFHA, the National Restaurant Association, and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation will gather in Washington, D.C., on October 14 to learn about current DEI trends and challenges in the foodservice and hospitality industry. American Express is also generously supporting the Regional Roundtables as part of their commitment to diversity.

"We are committed to promoting equal opportunity for our diverse customer base and business partners at American Express. We are honored to support the work of the MFHA and be part of the movement for a more diverse, equitable and inclusive dining industry," said Andrea Flatt, Director, National Client Group for American Express and new MFHA Advisory Board Member.

The Regional Roundtables will be held across the U.S. and hosted by MFHA member companies:

October 20 , US Foods ( Chicago )

November 3 , Inspire Brands ( Atlanta )

November 8 , Brinker International ( Dallas )

Learn more about ELEVATE – A Menu for Change here.

About MFHA

The Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance (MFHA), as an affiliate of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF), is dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) across the restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industry. More than 14.5 million people work at nearly 1 million foodservice outlets in the U.S. Founded in 1996, MFHA serves as a leading resource for companies large and small seeking to improve DEI and cultural competency across their organizations. MFHA provides tailored solutions and guidance that draw from a broad range of best practices, research, DEI partnerships and expertise in current and emerging social issues. For more information, please visit mfha.net.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on americanexpress.com/merchant and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpressbusiness, instagram.com/americanexpressbusiness, linkedin.com/company/american-express-business, and twitter.com/amexbusiness.

Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance (PRNewsfoto/National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation