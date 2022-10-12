Live365 Secures TuneIn On Air Distribution Deal for Live365 Stations to Access TuneIn's 30 Million U.S. Listeners & 200+ Connected Devices

TuneIn On Air Distribution Now Offered for Live365 Stream Hosting Customers

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuneIn and Live365 announce today a TuneIn On Air distribution agreement between the leading internet radio companies. Live365 broadcasters can now access TuneIn On Air distribution as part of Live365's premium packages or as an add-on to any other package. TuneIn On Air is a new program that allows internet radio broadcasters to expand their reach to TuneIn's 30 million US-based listeners via TuneIn's app and 200+ connected devices and auto partners, which include Tesla, Volvo, Sonos, Amazon, Samsung, and others.

Live365, a one-stop shop for internet radio stations, provides powerful streaming tools, analytics, monetization, listening distribution and the option for music licensing coverage. Live365's world-class tools, music licensing coverage and thousands of broadcasters, paired with TuneIn's massive reach, are opening the door for radio broadcasters to legally stream music and talk content to millions of listeners. TuneIn On Air is now included in Live365's premium broadcast packages – Broadcast 4 and Broadcast 5 – while those on remaining packages are able to select TuneIn On Air as an add-on to their current package.

"This partnership with Live365 fits perfectly within our mission to reinvent radio for a connected world and democratize access to radio for broadcasters large and small. We believe great conversations are driven by the power of the human voice and we know our listeners rely on us to stay connected to the issues that matter to them most via our content catalog," said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. "We're thrilled to help more broadcasters reach TuneIn's expansive audience."

"We're excited to strike up this historic distribution deal with TuneIn to offer our Live365 Broadcaster Community access to TuneIn On Air's unparalleled distribution reach," said Live365 CEO and founder, Jon Stephenson. "As internet radio pioneers, this is an extraordinary opportunity to combine forces and allow broadcasters to utilize Live365's easy-to-use tools and licensing coverage while reaching TuneIn's millions of listeners. We're proud to offer this to our community as we focus on expanding our distribution offering."

