JLL Technologies and OpenSpace Selected by U.S. Public Buildings Service to Provide 360° Image Capture Technology for Government Properties Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenSpace , the global leader in 360° jobsite capture and AI-powered analytics, takes the role as the enterprise-wide image capture solution of choice, alongside JLL Technologies , for the U.S. General Services Administration's Public Buildings Service. PBS oversees a portfolio of more than 8,000 buildings nationwide, providing work environments for over a million Federal employees. PBS will use OpenSpace Capture to support the management of assets and projects throughout the planning, design, construction, operations, and maintenance life cycle phases.

OpenSpace will be partnering with JLL Technologies on the contract and providing program management support for the rollout across all 11 GSA regions. JLL Technologies brings transformative technology to organizations, like OpenSpace, with expertise in providing a consistent data and innovation strategy. As the way organizations utilize space shifts, JLL Technologies is uniquely positioned to usher in a new way of thinking about real estate and building, using technology to meet the ever-changing needs of organizations.

As a part of this selection, OpenSpace is also working towards authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program ( FedRAMP ), a government-wide security authorization program for cloud-based services.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, PBS began to explore ways to use technology to manage projects remotely. Following a successful pilot, PBS sought an enterprise-wide solution and selected JLL/T and OpenSpace as the provider of choice through GSA's Multiple Award Schedule (MAS).

According to GSA's Statement of Objectives, the goal of the program is to "implement a secure long-term Public Buildings Service (PBS) enterprise-wide software solution that leverages 360-degree image capture technology and automatically correlates those images and data to building drawings. Support communication and collaboration between stakeholders and have the capability to be integrated with other PBS applications. Support both Program delivery and GSA's long-term management of assets."

Even as in-person work resumes in many areas, builders see the benefit of technology to save time and money: in a survey conducted by OpenSpace, 92% of community respondents stated that they would continue allowing remote work for field teams either occasionally or frequently.

"Simplifying the lives of builders and professionals in real estate and construction is our main mission," said OpenSpace CEO and co-founder Jeevan Kalanithi. "We're proud that OpenSpace was selected as PBS's enterprise solution across the U.S. and are excited for the opportunity to save the Government time and money with an easy-to-use, complete documentation system."

PBS will leverage OpenSpace Capture , available through JLL Technologies, to document site status and project progress for buildings like computer centers, courthouses, laboratories, offices, parking facilities, storage spaces, and warehouses throughout the country. Users simply attach an off-the-shelf, consumer 360° camera to their hardhat and walk the site as they normally would. Once the video from the walk is uploaded to the cloud, OpenSpace's computer vision technology stitches images together and pins all the images to the floor plan, creating a trusted visual record of site status.

"With experience working with OpenSpace on our projects, we're confident in our ability to deliver strong results together through our work with PBS," said Liz Van Dyke, Head of Public Institutions, JLL Technologies. "With our global expertise in construction and real estate management, we'll support GSA in the rollout and use of OpenSpace's technology across the entire portfolio, allowing PBS to realize maximum value."

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 102,000 as of June 30, 2022.

Founded in 2017, OpenSpace is an AI technology company on a mission to bring new levels of transparency and efficiency to construction and real estate. With our platform, builders automatically capture a complete visual record of the jobsite, providing visual data that increases coordination, drives accountability, and simplifies dispute resolution. To date, our customers have used OpenSpace to capture more than eleven billion square feet of imagery from active construction projects across thousands of sites in over ninety-one countries.

