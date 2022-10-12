JCP&L Offers Discounted Google Nest Smart Thermostats to Help Lower Energy Bills

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is offering Google Nest thermostats for $1 to customers now through the end of the year to help residents across the Garden State take control of their energy use. The initiative, offered by all utilities statewide in conjunction with Google Nest, is designed to help lower energy bills for customers amid rising temperatures and inflation.

According to Rutgers State of the Climate: New Jersey 2021 report, the state's annual temperatures have increased by about 4 degrees Fahrenheit since 1900, roughly twice the global average, causing energy bills to rise as residents cool their homes. Smart thermostats allow customers to automate household energy use and keep energy consumption low, without sacrificing comfort. Independent studies have found that on average, Nest thermostats save users 10% to 12% on heating and 15% on cooling costs .

"By implementing energy efficiency initiatives like smart thermostats, JCP&L customers can take more control of their electric bills and enjoy a comfortable home environment at a lower cost in the long term," said Nicole Williams, manager of residential energy efficiency programs for FirstEnergy. "Offering smart thermostats at a greatly discounted price boosts accessibility so all customers can access this important energy-saving tool."

The Nest thermostat is easy to use with multi-language capabilities and simple settings. It's compatible with the Google Home app, allowing users to schedule and control the home's temperature remotely through the internet and wi-fi. Built-in HVAC monitoring makes sure heating and cooling systems are running smoothly. If something doesn't seem right, it can send an alert. The thermostat also provides helpful reminders, such as prompts to change air filters and suggestions for routine maintenance. While these alerts are meant to provide helpful information, they are not intended to replace the diagnosis by a qualified HVAC professional.

The promotion is active for all JCP&L customers now until December 31, 2022. Full details of the offer, including terms and conditions, can be accessed through JCP&L's online energy efficiency marketplace at www.marketplace.energysavenj.com.

As summer weather turns colder, JCP&L also encourages customers to follow simple energy-saving tips to effectively manage electricity use:

When temperatures drop, reverse the direction of ceiling fans in your home. This will pull the cool air up from the ground while pushing warm air near the ceiling downwards.

Open the curtains and window blinds to let sunlight in from south-facing windows to help warm the room without using extra energy. In the evening, close them to hold in heat.

Open windows during moderate weather in the fall for cooling instead of operating air conditioning equipment.

Find more energy-saving tips at www.firstenergycorp.com/save_energy.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

