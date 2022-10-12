The new lineup includes officially licensed Crumbl Cookies costumes inspired by the brand's

classic Pink Sugar Cookie and iconic packaging available exclusively at SpiritHalloween.com

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. and OREM, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Halloween is teaming up with Crumbl Cookies to expand its menu of foodie-inspired fashion with two sweet new costumes this season. Together, North America's largest Halloween retailer and the nation's largest cookie company will roll out two costumes inspired by the booming baked good brand.

Fresh from the Oven: Spirit Halloween and Crumbl Cookies Conjure Up a Sweet New Costume Collaboration (PRNewswire)

Fans can mix up their Halloween look with two tasty and exclusive costume options, including:

Adult Classic Pink Sugar Cookie Costume : Cookie lovers looking for a costume as sweet and perfectly-decorated as their favorite treat need look no further than Spirit Halloween's Adult Crumbl Cookies Frosted Cookie Costume . The Frosted Cookie costume features a sugar cookie base topped with Crumbl's signature swirl of pink frosting for an instant sweet tooth. : Cookie lovers looking for a costume as sweet and perfectly-decorated as their favorite treat need look no further than Spirit Halloween's. The Frosted Cookie costume features a sugar cookie base topped with Crumbl's signature swirl of pink frosting for an instant sweet tooth.

Adult Iconic Pink Cookie Box Costume: Inspired by Crumbl's famous and instantly recognizable pink packaging, Spirit Halloween's Adult Crumbl Cookies Box Costume is the perfect ensemble to help fans do Halloween in classic Crumbl style. : Inspired by Crumbl's famous and instantly recognizable pink packaging, Spirit Halloween'sis the perfect ensemble to help fans do Halloween in classic Crumbl style.

Halloween fans craving the new cookie-inspired costumes can treat themselves exclusively at SpiritHalloween.com , while supplies last. The too-good-to-eat costumes will be offered in one size for $49.99 each.

"Spirit Halloween is famous for our creative collaborations, so teaming up with the fastest growing cookie brand in the country is a great way to celebrate the season," shared Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President at Spirit Halloween. "We have seen the enthusiasm for Crumbl Cookies from fans, how much they love Halloween, and we are excited to serve up two hot new costumes."

"Our fans have been there to support us from the beginning, and we are so excited to provide them with a costume to help them take their celebrations to the next level," said Sawyer Hemsley, COO and Co-Founder of Crumbl Cookies. "We couldn't think of a sweeter way to help them celebrate Halloween than by giving them a chance to dress up as our fan-favorite sugar cookie and our perfectly postable pink box, especially since the beloved pink sugar cookie returned to the menu recently."

For the inside scoop on all things Halloween, follow @SpiritHalloween on Facebook , Instagram, and Twitter . Visit SpiritHalloween.com , where die-hard Halloween fans can shop anytime, anywhere, every day of the year.

About Spirit Halloween Spirit Halloween ( SpiritHalloween.com ) is the largest Halloween retailer in the country, with over 1,450 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating more than 39 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit: SpiritHalloween.com.

About Crumbl

Crumbl Cookies mission statement is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just five years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 500 locations in 45 states. Crumbl is honored to be the largest cookie company in the nation and fastest growing restaurant franchise. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am - 10pm on weekdays, 8am –midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, and closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com , on social media (@crumblcookies), or any of their nationwide locations.

Media Contact, Spirit Halloween:

Nikki Balles

Corporate Director of PR & Communications

Nikki.Balles@SpiritHalloween.com

609-645-5514

(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Halloween) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spirit Halloween