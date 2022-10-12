BOMBAY SAPPHIRE AND BAZ LUHRMANN LAUNCH 'SAW THIS, MADE THIS' CAMPAIGN, INVITING PEOPLE TO SEE THE WORLD AS A GALLERY OF CREATIVE INSPIRATION

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® has partnered with world-renowned film director and creative visionary Baz Luhrmann to launch its new campaign 'Saw This, Made This'. With creativity being cited as the second-most in-demand skill in the world, and with people involved in creative pursuits proven to be more positive , Luhrmann has issued a creative call-to-arms, inviting people to discover the creative inspiration that exists all around them.

In his role as Creative Director of the campaign, Luhrmann said "I truly believe that everyone is inherently creative, no matter who you are, where you come from or what you do. You don't have to be labeled an artist to be considered a creative. If you just give yourself permission to see the world as a gallery of inspiration and reframe how you think about things, you'll unlock a part of yourself you didn't know existed. By partnering with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, I want to encourage people everywhere to think about how they can turn the ordinary into the extraordinary and share this inspiration to make the world a more creatively nurturing place"

The campaign invites people to capture and share on social media what they see in the world that creatively inspires them, and what they have subsequently made, using #SawThisMadeThis. Through collaboration with hundreds of artists and creators from a variety of disciplines, the campaign will feature before-and-after 'Saw This, Made This' videos and photos, demonstrating how people can reframe the world around them and turn that inspiration into creative expression. The launch aims to encourage everyone – from creative novices to creative leaders - to join the movement and unlock their creative talents.

In a short film featuring never-seen-before footage from Luhrmann's personal archive, he talks candidly about how his life experience has shaped his own creative process and shares his philosophy with viewers, inviting them to see the creativity that exists in the everyday. Throughout the campaign, Baz Luhrmann will share on social media the #SawThisMadeThis submissions he finds most creatively inspiring. Submissions will also be celebrated in an evolving online gallery at www.BombaySapphire.com/SawThisMadeThis .

The campaign will culminate in 2023 in an awe-inspiring showcase of the world's creativity, in partnership with global arts organizations in London and New York, including the Design Museum in London, UK, an industry-leading institution renowned for its support of the creative community. People are invited to join the movement on social media using @BombaySapphire #SawThisMadeThis, with the chance of their creations becoming part of a global showcase of creative inspiration at the Design Museum and other leading creative institutions around the world.

Luhrmann said "With the support of BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, we will celebrate the culmination of the #SawThisMadeThis campaign during World Creativity Day in April. There's no limit to what you can contribute to the initiative and I'm so excited to help inspire this next generation of creatives."

Tim Marlow, Chief Executive and Director at the Design Museum said; "BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is shining a light on the role that art plays in helping us make sense of our place in the world and the latest 'Saw This, Made This' campaign aims to encourage people to reconnect with their creative side. From a 'Saw This Made This' cocktail to the incredible inspiration shared by artists around the world, we can all be creatively stirred and turn something seemingly ordinary into our own potential masterpiece."

Mixologists from all around the world have turned 'Saw This' inspiration from their resident cities, into unique BOMBAY SAPPHIRE 'Made This' cocktails. Julia Momose of Kumiko in Chicago has taken creativity from organic details in the trees in Chicago, and Valentino Longo of Shoshin Art Club in Miami from the city's iconic Art Deco architecture, to create unique, mouthwatering drinks.

The multi-million-dollar, integrated global campaign from Bombay Sapphire, 'Saw This, Made This', launches today with Baz Luhrmann at the helm as Creative Director, and rolls out across ten markets including the US, UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Greece and the Netherlands.

It's the next installment of Stir Creativity, the brand platform for BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, and aims to show how creativity can be found everywhere. As part of the campaign, a short film has been created, directed by award-winning advertising Director Juan Cabral. The breath-taking advert is Cabral's own poetic expression of Saw This, Made This. The film uncovers the limitless beauty in everyday scenes to inspire others to view the world as a gallery. Shot amongst the streets of Buenos Aires, Cabral's home city and a place cited as a source of his creative inspiration, the film takes the audience on a walk of discovery, inviting viewers to step outside, look around and see the world differently.

Inspired by a famous short story from 1945 'The Aleph' by the Argentine writer and poet Jorge Luis Borges, Juan uses a poetic extract as the voiceover narration for the film and the music "Arabesque" by Claude Debussy, to take the audience on an exquisite visual journey, aiming to stir creativity in the viewer and invite discovery of the extraordinary in the world around them. Cabral said: "Working with Bombay Sapphire on Saw This Made This alongside Baz Luhrmann has been an incredible journey. With our collective passion for storytelling and turning everyday moments into something extraordinary, we hope to inspire people to reframe the way we see the world."

Natasha Curtin, Global Vice President, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE said; "We are thrilled to be collaborating with incredible, visionary creative champions on our latest mission to stir creativity in people around the world. For over thirty years BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has collaborated with creators and artists with the purpose of giving support to and building a platform for creative self-expression. Like Baz and Juan, we believe in the importance of creativity - it is an essential part of what makes us human. With this campaign, we set out to show that creative inspiration is everywhere and to encourage people to reconnect with their own creative side."

The global through-the-line campaign, developed in partnership with AMV BBDO, Ogilvy PR and OMD over the last two years, launches today across TV, Film, VOD, OOH, Social and PR.

Visit www.BombaySapphire.com/sawthismadethis to watch, listen, and share your creative inspiration today.

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®:

Based on a 1761 recipe, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin is created by perfectly balancing a unique combination of 10 hand-selected exotic botanicals from around the world. The design of the BOMBAY SAPPHIRE distillery at Laverstoke Mill has won a BREEAM award for sustainability and is the home of the unique Vapor Infusion process, where the natural flavors of the botanicals are skillfully captured, resulting in the fresh and vibrant taste with which BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is synonymous. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is on a mission to be the world's most sustainable gin, with all 10 botanicals being certified sustainably sourced, by the For Life certification from Ecocert S.A. The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

ABOUT BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® AND CREATIVITY:

With its 'Stir Creativity' campaign, launched in 2018, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is leading a global mission - a call to arms for everyone to engage with their creativity and unlock their creative potential. From advocacy programs including the World's Most Imaginative Bartender competition, which has run in the US for over a decade, to hosting The Glasshouse Project, which brings together the world's top bartenders in a series of creative workshops designed to push the boundaries of cocktail creativity. For eight years, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE ran The Artisan Series, an art competition created by the brand to provide emerging artists with an international platform.

