Three Fat Brain Toy Co. Products Featured in the 17th Annual Toy Insider Holiday Gift Guide

ELKHORN, Neb., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fat Brain Toy Co., one of the nation's leading independent toy companies, has announced that three of their newest products are featured in this year's Toy Insider Holiday Gift Guide. Trestle Tracks Deluxe is listed in the STEM 10 category, Tugl Cube is listed in the 12 Under $20 category, and Dimpl Splash is listed in the Top Holiday Toys category.

The Toy Insider is a go-to source for toy news, reviews, and gift guides to help parents and caregivers find the best toys for their children. Their team of experts has over 100 years of combined experience in the toy industry and they spend every day of the year reviewing new toys. Featured on local and national news outlets, their reporting on the hottest toy trends reaches millions of consumers throughout the U.S.

"Fat Brain Toys always provides a unique and engaging lineup of toys for the holidays each year," says Ali Mierzejewski, Toy Insider editor-in-chief, "and this year is no exception. Their line features educational and developmental toys that help kids learn, grow, and explore. Toys like Tugl Cube – which made our 12 Under $20 hot list – and Trestle Tracks – which landed a spot on our STEM 10 hot list – encourage learning and tactile play that provide tons of developmental benefits, as well as being fun!"

The Toy Insider 2022 Holiday Gift Guide can be found online at www.thetoyinsider.com/2022-holiday-gift-guide/ and will be featured in print in select publications.

About Fat Brain Toys

Fat Brain Toys is one of the nation's leading independent toy companies. Unlike mainstream alternatives, Fat Brain Toys creates and curates quality toys, games, and clever gifts that enable children to learn through pure, authentic play. Fat Brain Toys' products are available at leading retailers around the world, including their own website, www.fatbraintoys.com. Fat Brain Toys is a TOMY-owned, family-operated company based in Elkhorn, Nebraska.

