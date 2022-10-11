Secureworks Launches Taegis™ XDR Platform in Japan as Threat from Ransomware Escalates

Launch underscores Secureworks global growth strategy and ongoing commitment to Japan as it sees continued growth in the country

TOKYO, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that its extended detection and response (XDR) platform Taegis™ will be generally available in Japan from November 1, 2022. Secureworks Taegis XDR and Taegis ManagedXDR will enable organizations in Japan to augment their overall cybersecurity posture and reduce cyber risk. Taegis' open, interoperable technology architecture enables an integrated and more advanced approach to cybersecurity as companies face a relentless and ever evolving threat landscape.

Japanese companies rank the damage caused from ransomware and Advanced Persistent Threats as their top two biggest information security concerns according to IPA . In September 2022, the Japanese National Police Agency reported an 87% uplift in ransomware incidents for the first half of the year compared to 2021. As ransomware escalates, businesses are increasingly looking for new ways to enhance their cyber defenses.

"The economics of cybersecurity must change. XDR has the clear advantage over siloed, point cybersecurity solutions, which provide blind spots for threat actors to lurk in. As companies in Japan seek to evolve their business models with new technologies, cybersecurity must be an accelerant, not an inhibitor," said Wendy Thomas, President and CEO, Secureworks. "We've brought together two decades of real-world cyber experience, with more than nine years operating in Japan, to take cybersecurity defense to a new level and fundamentally change the economic dynamics of cybercrime."

Taegis is a cloud-native, holistic security solution that enables superior threat detection and unmatched rapid response. With its open approach, Taegis integrates feeds from third party tools that are normalized and analyzed, along with Secureworks own proprietary data and threat intelligence, in real time, to help identify and resolve threats. This enables organizations to empower their security analysts to cut through the noise of alerts, prioritize the most serious events, and reduce risk.

Taegis ManagedXDR, Secureworks Managed Detection and Response (MDR) offering, includes proactive threat hunting and incident response capabilities in a fully managed solution, to help customers protect existing investments in IT and security technology.

From November 1, Secureworks will make generally available a version of the Taegis platform that has been specifically designed for the Japanese market, supported by local security experts from the company's Tokyo-based SOC and growing incident response team. Customers in Japan can join the 4,800 Secureworks customers globally in implementing a proven security solution with Taegis XDR.

"We are pleased that Secureworks is launching Taegis XDR and Taegis MXDR for evolving cybersecurity threats. Cybersecurity has become a key business challenge for Japanese companies and organizations. IT users are demanding a robust, effective security technology foundation and managed services, delivered by experts, to meet their increasingly sophisticated requirements," said Nagahiro Kaneko, General Manager, Managed Services Planning & Promotion Division IT Services Group, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation. "As a Secureworks sales partner, we strongly welcome the introduction of Taegis into the Japanese market to meet this need."

"Launching Taegis in Japan is an important milestone in our international growth strategy and reflects the importance of this buoyant cybersecurity marketplace," continued Thomas. "Market demand for XDR in Japan is accelerating, which has historically been a fast-growing region for Secureworks. Today's announcement underscores our commitment to ensuring customers can defend their networks against threat actors now and in the future."

Secureworks Taegis XDR and Taegis ManagedXDR are GA in Japan on November 1, 2022. For more information please visit: https://www.secureworks.jp/ or https://www.secureworks.com/products/taegis

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

