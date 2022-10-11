Sanlam Selects SS&C to Consolidate Investment Administration

Powerful solution to deliver complete investment management and policy administration service

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Sanlam Life Insurance Limited, a member of the Sanlam Limited Insurance Group, the largest non-banking financial services group in Africa, and one of the largest life assurers in South Africa, has chosen SS&C for its best-of-breed technology and proven business process outsourcing capabilities as a single solution to provide end-to-end capabilities to administer a broad range of multi-asset, multi-region product types for their individual retail investors.

Glacier Financial Solutions Pty Ltd, an investment platform and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanlam Limited (JSE: SLM) with more than R400 billion in assets under administration, will be the first business within the Sanlam Group to partner with SS&C. Glacier fully supports the selection of SS&C for its integrated investment management and policy administration capabilities in order to transform the firm's operations to run the full breadth and scope of their client accounts on a single platform.

"SS&C is renowned for its global expertise and stood out as the best choice to partner with us to support our local investment, international investment and life investment solutions requiring investment and policy administration. SS&C has the various components, breadth of solutions, scale and configurability required to deliver world-class administration solutions required to meet the diverse needs of our intermediaries and clients. We are very excited about the partnership and believe it will transform and significantly enhance our business offering, ultimately leading to better outcomes for our clients. We also take our relationships with AlexForbes and Absa Investment Management Services ("AIMS") very seriously. They have chosen us as their partners in the platform industry because we are one of the best, and this investment by Sanlam will ensure that we remain one of the premium investment platform providers in South Africa", says Khanyi Nzukuma, CEO, Glacier by Sanlam.

The expanded, comprehensive system capabilities will support the Sanlam Group's efficiency, product development and corporate growth goals, while enabling their clients to benefit from consolidated views and streamlined management across markets and products, including insurance policies, retirement funds and annuities, funds and unit trusts, and more.

"We are pleased to collaborate with the Sanlam Group on its digital transformation journey through our leading-edge technology and robust managed services," said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SS&C Technologies. "Executives at both firms worked hard to develop a comprehensive solution to solve Glacier's challenges and conduct the necessary due diligence that ultimately sealed the decision to work together to deliver a great experience for all Glacier's platform users and clients."

About the Sanlam Group

Sanlam Limited is the controlling company of the largest non-banking financial services group in Africa, with business interests in India, Malaysia and a niche presence in certain developed markets. Sanlam Limited is listed on the Johannesburg, Namibian and A2X stock exchanges. Through its clusters: Life and Savings encompassing Retail Mass, Retail Affluent and Corporate business units; Sanlam Emerging Markets; Sanlam Investment Group; and Santam, the Sanlam Group provides comprehensive and bespoke financial solutions to institutional clients and consumers across all market segments. Sanlam's areas of expertise include life and general insurance, financial planning, retirement, investments, and wealth management.

Established in 1918 as a life insurance company, Sanlam has evolved into the largest non-banking financial services group in Africa through its diversification strategy.

Headquartered in South Africa, Sanlam has a direct stake in financial services entities in Namibia, Botswana, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Mauritius, Malawi, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, and Nigeria. The Group has a footprint of insurance operations in Morocco, Angola, Algeria, Tunisia, Ghana, Niger, Mali, Senegal, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Cote D'Ivoire, Togo, Benin, Cameroon, Gabon, Republic of the Congo, Madagascar, Burundi, and Lesotho.

Sanlam also has business interests in India, Malaysia and the United Kingdom and a niche presence in selected developed markets.

For more information on Sanlam, visit www.sanlam.com

About Glacier by Sanlam

Glacier by Sanlam is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanlam, a leading investment platform in South Africa, providing a gateway to industry-wide asset manager solutions, and is a significant contributor to the Sanlam Group's success, administering over R400 billion in assets. Glacier offers access to a wide and holistic investment solution set, comprising both local and international investments, and for over 25 years Glacier has been passionate about growing and protecting clients' wealth.

For more information on Glacier, visit www.glacier.co.za

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

