NovaQuest Private Equity Announces Investment In Bend Bioscience to Broaden CoreRx Offering

Bend Bioscience, based in Bend, Oregon, to focus on new innovation, product development, and manufacturing.

BEND, Ore., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bend Bioscience and QHP Capital ("QHP"), the management company for NovaQuest Private Equity ("NQPE"), have announced plans to invest in a new operation in Bend, Oregon, an emerging hub of biotechnology R&D and manufacturing. The Bend Bioscience team, as part of CoreRx, will focus on drug delivery R&D partnerships, product development, and early phase manufacturing for enhanced formulations utilizing particle engineering-based drug delivery technologies. "This is an exciting development," says Ajay Damani, CEO of CoreRx and Bend Bioscience, "with Bend Bioscience adding a new dimension of technology and innovation capabilities to CoreRx's existing foundation of product development and manufacturing solutions."

Bend Bioscience Logo (PRNewswire)

Bend Bioscience, based in Bend, Oregon , to focus on new innovation, product development, and manufacturing.

This investment includes approximately 20,000 square feet of laboratory, processing suites, and office space for 50 employees. This includes state of the art laboratory and process equipment and processing space designed to meet the quality and safety standards of both pharmaceutical clients and regulatory agencies. Bend Bioscience is expected to begin operations in its R&D and innovation lab as early as December of this year, with additional manufacturing and analytical capabilities operational in mid-2023. "We feel Bend Bioscience will fill an unmet need, says Dan Dobry, Bend Bioscience's co-founder and CoreRx's Chief Strategy Officer, "offering problem solving, formulation, and manufacturing for valuable but challenging therapies and collaborating to develop new technologies for the rapidly evolving problem statements in the in pharmaceutical industry."

Key areas of expertise and infrastructure for the Bend Bioscience team will include bioavailability enhancement, solid dosage form development, stabilization of biologics and vaccines, and particle engineering for pulmonary delivery. This investment follows recent additions of expertise to the CoreRx team including Amber Broadbent, Scott Bone, and Michael Grass, who have a track record of experience in these fields.

About Bend Bioscience:

Bend Bioscience, located in Bend, Oregon, is an early-phase Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with an emphasis on drug delivery R&D partnerships, product development, and early phase manufacturing for enhanced formulations utilizing particle engineering-based drug delivery technologies. Learn more at www.bendbioscience.com and follow Bend Bioscience on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bend-bioscience

About CoreRx:

CoreRx, Inc. is an industry leading (CDMO), providing innovative drug formulation, development, GMP manufacturing and packaging solutions to global pharmaceutical and bio-pharmaceutical partners. From its state-of-the-art, multi-site campus in Clearwater, Florida and its early product development center in San Rafael, California, CoreRx delivers value-added solutions to its partners, from clinic to commercial scale and across a range of dosage forms. For more information on CoreRx, please visit www.corerxpharma.com and follow CoreRx on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/corerx-inc-

About QHP Capital:

QHP Capital, L.P. (the "Firm"), is the management company for NovaQuest Private Equity ("NQPE"). NQPE is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market healthcare companies primarily in North America. The Firm invests in services and technology companies where a strategic partner and operating resources can accelerate growth, targeting companies in healthcare and pharmaceutical services industries. NQPE invests in the form of buyouts, growth equity, and recapitalizations. For more information, please visit www.novaquest.com/strategy/private-equity/.

CoreRx (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bend Bioscience