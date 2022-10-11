Luduson Becomes Exclusive Online Distributor for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Official Licensed Product - BE@RBRICK Collection Expects over US$1 Million in Sales

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luduson G Inc. (OTCQB: LDSN) is pleased to announce that the company wholly owned subsidiary Luduson Entertainment Limited has signed as the exclusive online distributor for the BE@RBRICK - Official Licensed Product of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, which is officially licensed by Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

A limited offer of 3,000 FIFA Official Licensed BE@RBRICK has been prepared to be available online with 1000 in the size of 1000% and 2000 in package of 100% and 400%, pricing for the two size packages are at US$980 and US$250.

Collectors can access the company web site at www.bfwc2022.com to sign-up with the Draw-to-Purchase campaigns under different regions. The lucky buyers will receive their BE@RBRICK by mid-November, 2022.

For more information on Luduson, please visit www.luduson.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in LDSN's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its current report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. LDSN undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

About Luduson G Inc.

Based in Hong Kong, Luduson was founded in 2013 by a group of passionate and experienced game developer, interactive designers and digital solution innovators from the IT industry.

We are a business-to-business digital entertainment company that provide event marketing strategies with a combination of digital interactive solutions, content production, system development consultancy and maintenance services to our clients including shopping malls, exhibition venues, IP licensors and brands.

We also deliver a library of self-developed interactive game contents through our propriety device and secured network to retail stores, restaurants, bars and lounges for customer entertainment.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Luduson1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Luduson

For media queries, please contact:

Parkson Yip ir@luduson.com

