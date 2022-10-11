LF Networking welcomes TELUS as Platinum Member;TELUS CTO, Ibrahim Gedeon, to join LFN Governing Board

World-leading communications technology company brings technical & domain leadership, scale to LFN ecosystem in Canada , innovating on open source projects to enable a new era of smarter, sustainable technologies

TELUS signals commitment to leverage open source for collaborative network transformation across cloud, edge, and 5G

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Networking (LFN), the de-facto collaboration ecosystem for open source Networking projects, today announced that it welcomes TELUS as a Platinum member. The world-leading communications technology company joins 18 other leading global organizations as Platinum members, all working to accelerate open source networking, collaboration and innovation that will ultimately transform the way we live and work - enabling a new era of smarter, sustainable technologies in key verticals such as agriculture, healthcare and manufacturing.

LFN (PRNewsfoto/LF Networking) (PRNewswire)

TELUS signals commitment to leverage open source for collaborative network transformation across cloud, edge, and 5G

"We are thrilled to welcome TELUS to the LF Networking community," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, at the Linux Foundation. "As an industry-leading carrier and technology innovator, TELUS brings years of expertise, domain knowledge, and skills to the LFN ecosystem. We look forward to collaborative efforts that accelerate the future of open source networking."

TELUS will contribute to a broad range of innovations in 5G/6G, Edge, Automation, AI/ML and Cloud Native Foundations. The company is making its first major step into the world of open source and will leverage the power of its global leading network and digital transformation to meet the evolving needs of customers across the country. By sharing the evolving knowledge and technology available, TELUS continues to enhance its social purpose and enable new ways of working, to help solve the critical issues we face today.

"TELUS is pleased to join the LF Networking community to collaborate on the future of open networking," said Ibrahim Gedeon, CTO, TELUS. "By joining LFN, we'll have the opportunity to bring new projects to the community, bring TELUS thought leadership to a broad range of projects that are driving the future of tech and network connectivity forward, and collaborate with global organizations towards the common goal of accelerating network transformation. Together and through open collaboration, we can propel innovation and use our game-changing technologies to drive meaningful changes and enable solutions for some of the world's most pressing challenges."

TELUS is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion CDN in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Its social purpose is to leverage global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Its longstanding commitment to putting customers first fuels every aspect of the business, making TELUS a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty.

Join the LFN Community at ONE Summit

The LF Networking community will gather in person, November 11-12 in Seattle, Wash., for ONE Summit North America. ONE Summit is the industry's premier open networking event that enables collaborative development and innovation across enterprises, service providers/telcos, and cloud providers to shape the future of networking and edge computing. Register to attend in-person and review highlights from the session schedule, including a talk from TELUS' Sana Tariq, Principal Technology Architect on The Intersection of Telco Standards and Cloud Native Automation Principles Through Open Source.

Learn more about LF Networking and the impact it's making across the open ecosystem at www.lfnetworking.org .

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage .

Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jill Lovato

The Linux Foundation

jlovato@linuxfoundaiton.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LF Networking