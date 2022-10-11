Generosity generates happiness; Colorado Gives Day set for Dec. 6

ARVADA, Colo., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research shows that spending money on others and charities can boost wellbeing and promote happiness. That makes Colorado Gives Day, set for Tuesday, Dec. 6, potentially the happiest day in Colorado when Coloradans come together to give and support Colorado nonprofits.

Community First Foundation's Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 6 (PRNewswire)

This year, Coloradans can give a buck to any of the 3,200 nonprofits participating in the 24-hour Colorado Gives Day event.

"Good things happen when you give a buck," said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Community First Foundation, the organization that runs Colorado Gives Day. "From mental health care to protecting the environment, every day in Colorado our nonprofits keep us happy, healthy, and safe. Colorado Gives Day is the perfect opportunity to say thank you by donating to your favorite nonprofits."

Beginning Nov. 1 and continuing through Gives Day on Dec. 6, all donations made to nonprofits on ColoradoGives.org get a boost from a $1.4 million Incentive Fund that increases the impact of every dollar donated.

The online giving platform is free for eligible nonprofits and recently debuted a new look with features that make fundraising even easier. "With just a click, donors can search, find, and give. We make it easy and safe for donors to support their favorite nonprofits," said Erica Thornley, vice president of product development. "ColoradoGives.org is a robust social giving tool that helps donors find and connect to the causes they care about most all in one place."

Colorado Gives 365 supports impactful giving every day of the year through ColoradoGives.org, providing easy-to-use fundraising tools for both donors and nonprofits.

"Community First Foundation created Colorado Gives 365 to help people discover and support organizations that match their passions and interests every day of the year," added Dunkin. "But by giving on Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 6, we hope to bring joy and happiness to everyone in Colorado."

Colorado Gives Day is made possible by Community First Foundation with support from FirstBank and sponsors, including: Delta Dental of Colorado; Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA); Gary Philanthropy; Janus Henderson Investors; Amazon; Daniels Fund; Graystone; Intermountain Healthcare; Ireland Stapleton Pryor & Pascoe, PC; Noodles & Company; T-Mobile for Business; Trinchera Blanca Foundation; Enso Counseling, PLLC; JE Dunn Construction Group; Martin/Martin, Inc.; Syntrinsic Social Capital; Denver7; Grounds for Promotion; Rocky Mountain PBS; Entravision; 5280; Comcast / Xfinity; and Mile High Outdoor.

Community First Foundation has been connecting donors and innovative Colorado nonprofits since 1975. As the community foundation serving Jefferson County, we are committed to connecting people, ideas and nonprofits so that all of Jeffco is thriving. We help donors with philanthropic planning, support nonprofits with grants and resources, and together, build resilient and connected communities. Our work is rooted in radical listening and a commitment to equity and inclusion.

In 2021, 73,000 donors raised more than $55 million for 3,151 nonprofits on Colorado Gives Day. Community First Foundation launched the online giving platform that powers Colorado Gives Day in 2007, and since then, donors have given more than $511 million to Colorado nonprofits.

Cindy Matthews, 720.898.5909

Director of Communications & Community Outreach

cmatthews@CommunityFirstFoundation.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Community First Foundation