DENSO Appoints Santosh Singh to Senior Vice President in North America

Singh, previously vice president of North America Human Resources, now oversees HR, Legal, Government Affairs and Corporate Communications groups; will also serve as North America chief compliance officer, reporting to Seiji Maeda, DENSO's North American CEO

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has appointed Santosh Singh to Senior Vice President.

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International) (PRNewswire)

In this role, he will oversee Human Resources, Legal, Government Affairs and Corporate Communications groups in the region and serve as the North America chief compliance officer. He will remain based at the company's regional headquarters in Southfield, Michigan.

"Santosh has played a pivotal role in our efforts to reimagine the future of work, adapt how we collaborate and enable team members' growth in our journey towards a sustainable future," said Seiji Maeda, CEO of DENSO's North American operations and a senior director of DENSO Corporation. "His servant leadership, data-driven approach and savvy business insights will help DENSO leap ahead to a clean, safe and efficient mobility future."

"DENSO is an organization driven by strong purpose and sincere care for all employees. I look forward to further enabling a purpose-driven, growth-mindset culture and shaping key external partnerships as we continue to transform for a new era of mobility," said Singh. "To do that, we're committed to working together toward common goals and to continuously seeking new ways to support, collaborate and innovate across all aspects of business. We are on a mission to serve society and to contribute to a better world."

Singh, 45, joined DENSO in August 2021 as vice president of North America Human Resources, focused on strengthening DENSO's collaborative culture and attracting and retaining top talent.

Singh has close to 25 years of corporate leadership experience in the U.S., China and India, a dynamic background that bolsters his ability to lead teams across cultures and functions.

Before DENSO, he held positions of increasing responsibility at Caterpillar Inc., where he led transformations in the company's global R&D footprint, scaled business models, expanded team competence and increased employee engagement. Singh has completed the Advanced Management Program for proven business executives at the Harvard Business School and is accredited as a senior professional in HR (SPHR) and a global professional in HR (GPHR). He also served as the founding board member of United Way of Chennai and volunteers for social causes in the communities in which he serves and works.

In addition to this personnel update, DENSO in October 2021 reorganized its Engineering and R&D divisions around its Two Great Causes, a move designed to better integrate and enhance the company's electrification, thermal and safety products. DENSO is committed to continually evolving in anticipation of and in response to industry change.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification system, powertrain system, thermal system, mobility electronics, & advanced devices, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, DENSO in North America generated $9.5 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation, and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/

