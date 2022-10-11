Coinbase-Backed DeSo Challenges Telegram and Signal With Decentralized Messaging

Takeaways

DeSo , a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase , Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched decentralized on-chain end-to-end encrypted group chats, a first-of-its-kind innovation. , a new blockchain that has raisedfrom, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched decentralized on-chain end-to-end encrypted group chats, a first-of-its-kind innovation.

On-chain messages are resistant to censorship and can be used pseudonymously without supplying personal information, just like Bitcoin or Ethereum .

DeSo is the only blockchain that supports seamless end-to-end encrypted on-chain messaging today, and the extension to group chats is a first-of-its-kind breakthrough.

LOS ANGELES , Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the DeSo blockchain brings Bitcoin's pseudonymity and censorship-resistance to messaging with the launch of decentralized, end-to-end encrypted on-chain direct messages and group chats.

DESO FOUNDATION (PRNewswire)

"DeSo is the only blockchain that could support something like this today," says Nader Al-Naji , the creator of DeSo.

The most popular private messaging apps don't allow you to use them without entering a personally-identifying piece of information: your phone number.

Additionally, most accessing the database of current messaging apps can get full information about who you're messaging and when.

The most popular messaging apps are centralized and have been blocked in major countries like China.

Why can't we have the same level of privacy and censorship-resistance with Bitcoin but applied to our communications?

Thanks to a recent integration with MetaMask, users of DeSo apps like Diamond can sign up without entering personal information. DeSo is a decentralized layer-1 blockchain, so all messages are censorship-resistant. Nothing can stop your recipient from getting your message.

"DeSo is the only blockchain that could support something like this today," says Nader Al-Naji , the creator of DeSo . "It costs about $75 to store a 200-character message on Ethereum and about fifteen cents to store it on Solana, Avalanche, or Polygon. In contrast, DeSo is one ten-thousandth of a cent, making it the first blockchain capable of disrupting storage-heavy applications like iMessage, WhatsApp, and Signal," Al-Naji adds.

This is the latest in a recent string of successes for DeSo. The platform listed on Coinbase earlier this year announced a groundbreaking MetaMask integration last week that caused a significant price surge. Many new social apps like Diamond , a web3 social network built on DeSo, have launched and are experiencing a recent surge in user numbers.

Recently, the platform announced a USDC integration that has attracted many new builders to the ecosystem.

With the launch of decentralized messaging, DeSo's disruptive power becomes apparent. It is a platform that can disrupt social media and ensure open communication and free speech for all world citizens.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DeSo Foundation