Assisted Living Locators CEO Angela Olea Named To Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators CEO Angela Olea has been named To "50 Women of Wonder" in Franchise Dictionary Magazine's annual edition, honoring remarkable female franchisors making a difference with their brands. The magazine's Oct. issue and special section on "Women In Franchising" can be found here.

Women are disrupting the franchising space, and it's thrilling!" says Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine. "Implementing culture and understanding the importance of everyone feeling valued, women are able to gain commitment from their teams and implement innovative ideas for success. Our '50 Women of Wonder' are fran-tastic, talented, strong, and dynamic! We are honored and excited to celebrate their powerful contributions!"

Founder of the nation's first senior placement franchise, Olea is an accomplished business leader in the senior care industry. A registered nurse, she initially launched Assisted Living Locators in response to seeing aging patients have unnecessary hospital readmissions and a lack of community support.

As Assisted Living Locators CEO, Olea has built the company into one of the nation's largest senior placement and referral franchisors, with 140 franchise office locations in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

"It's an honor to be included alongside so many inspiring leaders in today's franchise industry," said Olea. "I work with a strong corporate team and an incredible network of franchisees. Their dedication to help grow and promote the Assisted Living Locators brand has allowed us to become the leading senior placement and referral service we are today."

About Assisted Living Locators

Assisted Living Locators is one of the nation's largest senior placement and referral service. Through more than 140 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia, local senior care advisors provide a no cost service to help find quality, top-rated in-home care, independent retirement options, assisted living communities and memory care. Founded in 2006 as the first senior placement and referral franchise, Assisted Living Locators is now part of the Executive Home Care family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company . Assisted Living Locators is ranked in Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500® issue. The company also was named to the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. To learn more, visit: www.assistedlivinglocators.com .

