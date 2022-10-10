Texas Woman Files Bella Pressure Cooker Lawsuit

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with extensive experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint against manufacturer Sensio, Inc., on behalf of Terry Tatum, a resident of Clerburne, Texas alleging that a malfunctioning Bella Electric Pressure Cooker burned Ms. Tatum in October 2020.

According to the complaint, the Bella pressure cooker explosion was the result of the lid opening while still under pressure, sending its "scalding hot contents" onto Ms. Tatum. In its owner's manual, Bella claims its "safety locking lid" cannot be opened while the unit is still pressurized. A video on the Johnson//Becker website demonstrates how easily, and dangerously, this claim is proven to be untrue. Bella "pressure cookers possess defects that make them unreasonably dangerous for their intended use," according to the Complaint, and Sensio, Inc. "knew or should have known that its pressure cookers possessed defects that pose a serious safety risk."

This suit is filed by Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

